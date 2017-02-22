Man Arrested For Murder

BLACKSHEAR — A man has been arrested for murder in the case of a body that was found in the woods Monday off Ga. Highway 32 between Patterson and Bristol, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Investigators with the joint investigative unit of the Office of the Sheriff of Pierce County and the Blackshear Police Department (ACE Unit) have arrested Corey Adams, 31, of Blackshear, and charged him with murder, Wright said.

Details about how the investigation tied Adams to the case were not divulged.

The body — believed to be that of a woman — was found by residents who were out riding their four-wheelers through the woods, said Pierce County Sheriff Ramsey Bennett. He said the body was found in “extreme eastern Pierce County.”

The sheriff was unable to give more information about the case, how the victim died or how long the body might have been at the location where it was found.

“That is all I can say, at this point,” Bennett said, adding that investigators believe the body is that of a woman. “We hope to have more real soon after the autopsy.”

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday, Bennett said.