Man And Passenger, 1, Hurt When Pickup Hits Their Car

A man and young child were injured in a traffic collision on City Boulevard at the Central Avenue intersection Monday afternoon, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Philip Hyers, 23, of Waycross, and one-year-old Juniper Hyers were treated at the scene for injuries resulting from the 2:40 p.m. accident and were transported to Memorial Satilla Health by Ware County EMTs, Cox said.

A 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Dale Montero, 75, of Waycross, was southbound on City Boulevard when it ran through a red light and struck the passenger side of a 2013 Nissan Versa driven by Hyers, traveling west on Central Avenue through the intersection, Cox said.

The impact caused the Nissan to roll and eventually come to rest, leaning on its side against a power pole just north of the intersection, Cox said.

Montero was charged with a red light violation, said Cox.

Officer Jack Whisenant investigated the accident.