Make Christmas Merry! Contribute To The 2017 Empty Stocking Fund!

Don’t forget to mail your check this weekend … or deliver it in person between Monday and Thursday at the J-H office, 400 Isabella St. The Journal-Herald office will close early Friday (at about 10:30 a.m.).
Though the Empty Stocking Fund will remain open through Dec. 31, nearly all contributions to it arrive in time for Christmas each year.
Mail checks to:
Empty Stocking Fund
Journal-Herald
P.O. Box 219
Waycross, Ga. 31502
Today’s donations:
In Memory of Jack
and Carole Capps $100
Faith Temple Church $100
In Memory of Woodrow
and Thelma Lee $100
TOTAL $4,620
The Empty Stocking Fund is administered by the Salvation Army and the Department of Family and Children Services on a case-by-case basis, helping out citizens as their needs arise.
Funds are not given out at the Journal-Herald office.
Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund will be listed on page 1 with the donor’s name (unless anonymity is requested).
Anonymous gifts may also be made in honor or in memory of a loved one.