Make Christmas Merry! Contribute To The 2017 Empty Stocking Fund!

Don’t forget to mail your check this weekend … or deliver it in person between Monday and Thursday at the J-H office, 400 Isabella St. The Journal-Herald office will close early Friday (at about 10:30 a.m.).

Though the Empty Stocking Fund will remain open through Dec. 31, nearly all contributions to it arrive in time for Christmas each year.

Mail checks to:

Empty Stocking Fund

Journal-Herald

P.O. Box 219

Waycross, Ga. 31502

Today’s donations:

In Memory of Jack

and Carole Capps $100

Faith Temple Church $100

In Memory of Woodrow

and Thelma Lee $100

TOTAL $4,620

The Empty Stocking Fund is administered by the Salvation Army and the Department of Family and Children Services on a case-by-case basis, helping out citizens as their needs arise.

Funds are not given out at the Journal-Herald office.

Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund will be listed on page 1 with the donor’s name (unless anonymity is requested).

Anonymous gifts may also be made in honor or in memory of a loved one.