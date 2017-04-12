Magistrate Says Rape Suspect To Stay In Jail

By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer

After hearing lengthy testimony from Waycross Police Detective Larry Hill Tuesday afternoon, Ware County Chief Magistrate Nathan Grantham rendered a decision to hold over the rape-home invasion case of Quaderiz Reid to be presented before a Ware County grand jury.

Reid was arrested March 18, the same day that investigators say he raped a 16-year-old girl at the point of a stolen pistol while perpetrating a home invasion.

The revolver Reid was carrying turned out to have been stolen at Griffin’s Pharmacy in August 2016, said Hill. Reid told police he found the gun on Swamp Road, Hill said.

At a preliminary hearing at the Ware County jail courtroom Tuesday, prosecutor Charles Watkins presented Hill as the only witness. Hill was the detective on duty March 18 when, he testified, he was dispatched to a home on Eastover Drive where a man had made forced entry, held a gun on a man living there and forced him to watch while he raped a 16-year-old girl who was visiting from Florida.

Hill said the girl and man were seated on an outside screened porch when Reid burst in with a gun about 3 o’clock in the morning, forced the girl to perform oral sex, then raped and sodomized her.

“He told the girl if she did not do what he wanted her to do he would shoot the other person there with her,” said Hill.

She told police the intruder was young, wearing a black hoodie-type jacket and a red bandanna and was carrying a silver pistol.

The victim of the assault was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross emergency room for treatment, said Hill.

As the investigation proceeded, Hill said that later on that Saturday morning he went to the home where the accused man lived and found a black hoodie jacket and a red bandanna and a backpack holding the gun, a Taurus .380-caliber revolver with five bullets in it.

During his testimony, Hill pointed out that about three weeks prior to the home invasion-rape, the Eastover Drive man had purchased marijuana from someone fitting the description of Reid, paying for the pot with $300 in counterfeit $20 bills. A few days later, a man attacked the drug purchaser with a set of brass knuckles. Then on March 18, the home invasion and rape occurred.

Hill said he took Reid into custody and booked him into the Ware County jail after advising him of his rights and telling him that if convicted he could spent 25 years to life in prison on the serious charges.

Hill said he did not get a DNA sample from the suspect at the time but told Reid’s defense attorney John R. Thigpen Sr. that he plans to do so.

“No you won’t!” Thigpen snapped, indicating that he intends to prevent Hill from legally doing so.

Thigpen questioned Hill at length about his testimony and then in summation requested Reid be released.

Thigpen asked Magistrate Grantham to release his client since he has been jailed for more than a month and has yet to be indicted.

“There is probable cause. I am going to bind it over for a grand jury,” Grantham said. “We will let a grand jury decide.”

Reid was represented in court by Thigpen and attorney Alex Brown.