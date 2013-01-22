Maddox Probe Is Delayed

An internal investigation into an undisclosed indiscretion against suspended Waycross City Manager Raphel Maddox is at a standstill and the city will not have a resolution until at least the first of next week. Mayor John Knox this morning said he was informed by the human resources department that it would be Monday or Tuesday, at the earliest, before any findings could be reached. “I spoke with the human resources director (Trinija Martin) and was told that the attorney who is supposed to do the investigation had court obligations last week and the first three days this week,” Knox said. “It will be Monday and probably Tuesday before we have any news.” Maddox has been on paid administrative leave while the city’s human resources office is investigating an issue — undisclosed, as is usual in personnel matters with the city — for more than two weeks. The only official information released by the city is that he was suspended and an investigation is being done. Attempts to reach out to Maddox for comment have been unsuccessful. Public works director Wilton Deloach is serving as interim city manager.