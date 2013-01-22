Mad About Unwashed Dishes, Man Beats His Sister

DOUGLAS — A man was arrested here Wednesday on domestic violence and child cruelty charges after severely beating his sister following a tirade that began because he was angry at his wife for not washing a sinkful of dirty dishes, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Dusty Lee Chaney, 36, was taken into custody and booked into the Coffee County jail, said Wooten, after deputies responded to a residence off Greenfield Circle in the Green Acres community Wednesday night in reference to a domestic dispute.

Chaney’s wife told deputies that Chaney was irate because she had not cleaned the dishes and that he took out his anger on his sister, who with her several children was visiting in the residence.

“The complainant informed deputies that her husband, Dusty Lee Chaney, had assaulted his sister,” said Wooten. “The victim was outside the home with blood on her face and arms. She sustained several visible injuries, which were photographed and documented by deputies.”

Wooten said Chaney faces charges of battery under the Family Violence Act and third degree cruelty to children.

“He began yelling and tossed a number of dishes onto the floor,” said Wooten. “Around the same time, Chaney’s sister arrived at the residence with several children. Chaney then turned his anger towards his sister, yelling at her to get out of the house. When his sister asked Chaney not yell at her in front of the children, he exploded, pulling his sister by the hair, placing his arm across her throat, throwing her to the floor and kicking her at least twice in the head.”

