Lurking Man Flees, But Is Caught By Patrolman

The men were seen outside Bag’s Package Store off U.S. Highway 221 North in the Oak Park community Thursday about 4:30 a.m. by a patrolling deputy, said Wooten. The Coffee County deputy attempted to make contact with them, but they fled on foot in separate directions, said Wooten.

The deputy searched the area and was able to locate one of the men hiding in some bushes at a residence near Mahogany Road, Wooten said. Dereck Shawn Porter, 21, again attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended, said Wooten.

Porter was booked at the Coffee County jail for loitering and obstruction of law enforcement, said Wooten. The other lurker is still at-large.