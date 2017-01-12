Low-Speed Train-Car Collision At 6 a.m. Injures No One

Nobody was injured this morning in a low-speed collision between a CSX train locomotive and a motor vehicle at the Justice Crossing just east of Hatcher Point Road near the Knight Avenue fairgrounds, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

At about 6 a.m. today, Jay Quan Singleton, 19, attempted to turn left from U.S. 82 and cross over the railroad tracks to Knight Avenue when the right wheels of his 1996 Mercedes Benz automobile went off the pavement and the car became stuck on the tracks, Royal said.

Singleton had exited the car when, minutes later, a westbound CSX train, driven by Engineer Michael Yawn, 40, arrived traveling at “a very low speed” and collided with the car, Royal said.

The sheriff said that Yawn conducted “emergency braking,” but he was not successful in avoiding a collision with the car, Royal said. The collision inflicted moderate damage upon the car and no damage to the train engine, he said.

No one was injured on the train, Royal said.

The accident was investigated by Georgia State Patrol Trooper Greg Stone, assisted by Ware County Deputy James Aldridge.