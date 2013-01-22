Loud Music Leads To Discovery Of Drugs

A Cross City, Fla. man who was wearing gang-related clothing was arrested on drug charges Friday about 8:28 p.m. when he was stopped for riding through the Motel 6 parking lot with his speakers blaring, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Joseph Lewis Davis Jr., 34, was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone and possession of drug related items, said Royal.

Drug Detective James Cox observed the 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck and stopped the vehicle because of loud music. Royal said Cox reported hearing the music more than 250 feet away.

As the deputy watched, the truck was driven around to the rear of the motel. Cox said Davis was wearing a green bandanna with markings associated with the criminal gang “Ghost Faced Gangsters.” Davis denied being a member of the gang.

At first Davis was not cooperative with the deputy, who called for assistance. After Deputy Michael Strickland arrived, Cox then patted down Davis and found on him a knife and a small case containing oxycodone. A search of his truck turned up two smoking pipes, both with methamphetamine on them.

Davis was transported to the Ware County jail where he was booked on the charges, Royal said.