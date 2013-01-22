Loiterers, Prowlers Chased By Blackshear Police; One Is Arrested

Tevion D. Dempsey, 20, of Blackshear, was taken into custody about 1 o’clock Monday morning, but the other four were able to elude police, said Wright.

Police discovered that Dempsey was wanted on an outstanding warrant for vehicle burglaries occurring in Blackshear in June.

Police had been called earlier Sunday night to a vehicle burglary on Mary Street where money and an iPad were stolen, Wright said. They subsequently learned of five men prowling on Jackson Street.

“When police arrived, the suspects ran into a wooded area but the officers were able to capture Dempsey,” said Wright.

Officers Charlie Wichman and Michael James captured Dempsey, he said.

Dempsey is charged with vehicle burglary from the incidents in June and with obstruction of an officer and loitering on Sunday night, Wright said.

He was being held in the Pierce County jail, Wright said on Monday.

“The other four men have not been located at this time,” said Wright.

In an unrelated case, Officer Joey Daniels tried to stop a Mercedes Benz car for failure to maintain a lane Saturday morning on Hillcrest Boulevard. Wright said the car sped away and was driven down Strickland Avenue, out Radio Station Road followed by turns onto Old Alma Highway, Jamestown Road and, finally, onto U.S. 1 toward Ware County. A moment later, the driver made a U-turn and headed back toward Bacon County.

Jamar James, age unavailable, was finally stopped and taken into custody by Daniels at 3:42 a.m., Wright said.

He was being held in the Pierce County jail charged with felony fleeing, attempting to elude, reckless conduct, possession of marijuana and numerous traffic violations, Wright said Monday.

“While the car was being pursued, he held a plastic bag out the window and let a white powdery substance blow into the wind,” said Wright.

He was taken to the jail in Pierce County and booked on the charges, said Wright.