Log Truck Driver Arrested For DUI

ALMA — Officers with the Alma Police Department arrested Robert Jerome Medlin, 46, of Fitzgerald, Saturday, for DUI-drugs, possession of methamphetamine, disregard for a traffic signal, suspended vehicle registration and operating an unsafe vehicle, a log truck, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie. Officers observed Medlin slide through a red light on South Pierce Street at 16th Street when Medlin’s truck failed to stop at the intersection, said Leslie. Officers discovered several of Medlin’s semi tires were missing tread. Medlin admitted to officers he had ingested methamphetamine earlier in the day before operating his truck, Medlin was found in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest, the chief said.

Related