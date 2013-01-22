Log Truck Crash Fatal

VALDOSTA — The driver of a pickup truck was killed Monday when her vehicle was hit by a log truck in Lowndes County, the Georgia State Patrol said.

Kimberly Ann Poythress, 34, of Homerville, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said, adding that she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

According to the GSP, Poythress was driving south on Boring Pond Road around 7:55 a.m. Monday when she ran a stop sign at the intersection of New Statenville Highway. Troopers said a log truck traveling on New Statenville Highway collided with Poythress’ vehicle.

The log truck overturned and began to burn. Poythress’ truck rotated off of the roadway into a ditch.

The driver of the log truck, Henry Harris Robinson, 58, of Jennings, Fla., was able to escape serious injury by crawling out the rear window. He was transported to South Georgia Medical Center here for treatment of head injuries.

The state patrol said no charges are expected to be filed.

Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office directed traffic off of New Statenville Highway onto Dawkins Lane as officials worked to clear fallen logs from the roadway. New Statenville Highway was closed for more than four hours.