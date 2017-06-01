Local Drugs Cases Made

An undercover drug operation Tuesday resulted in the arrest of an ABC Avenue man who was attempting to purchase marijuana from Ware County lawmen, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Kendrick Dewaski Thomas, 34, of the 2600 block of ABC Avenue, was taken into custody at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday after lawmen learned he was trying to purchase marijuana and set up a sting in the 2900 block of State Street, said Royal.

He is charged with criminal attempt to purchase marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

Sgt. Robert Weiss, Detective James Cox and Sgt. Michael Ray were involved in surveillance of the area after undercover operatives made arrangements to meet with the man.

Royal said the man entered the parking lot and stepped out of his vehicle, was then taken into custody. Inside his vehicle lawmen found a glass smoking device, butane lighter, a black canister that contained three bags of methamphetamine.

Thomas was being held in the Ware County jail.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, Ware County Deputy Paul Carter made a traffic stop after he observed a driver weaving on the roadway at Memorial Drive and Screven Avenue Wednesday afternoon and found the woman in possession of a Schedule II drug, said Royal.

Linda Lucille Cox, 22, of 325 Pine Island Drive, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug (oxycodone), possession of marijuana and failure to maintain a lane, said Royal.

Carter stopped the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado after he saw it weaving across the lanes. Royal said the detective then noticed the woman frantically searching when he asked for her driver’s license. A 14-year-old boy in the truck then stepped out and the detective saw a blue cylinder type container. Inside the container were both marijuana and oxycodone.

Royal said the boy was referred to juvenile services and was turned over to family.

Cox was taken to the Ware County jail.