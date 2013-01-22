Loaded Pistol Found At Waycross Middle

BY MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer

A loaded .22-caliber pistol was discovered on the campus of Waycross Middle School Tuesday morning, the gun having been stolen and taken to school by a teen-age boy who was arrested, said Waycross Police Chief Tony Tanner.

Nobody was injured in the incident, Tanner said.

The weapon was recovered “without incident” and given to Waycross Police Department officers, said a spokesman for the Ware County Board of Education.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested by police and charged with theft by receiving stolen property and carrying a gun into a school safety zone, Tanner said. He was turned over to authorities at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, the chief said.

Tanner said the gun was found and seized by school personnel after they had been alerted by unidentified students.

The chief said he was pleased that no one was hurt and that the gun was found and taken into possession by school personnel.

“The best thing about it in my opinion is that they were alerted by students,” Tanner said. “Our kids do care.”

The school system released a five-sentence statement Wednesday, indicating that lockdown procedures kicked in once authorities at the school learned about the presence of the gun.

“Although there was no immediate threat to students or staff members, the school was placed on a soft lockdown while the situation was investigated,” the statement read. “The lockdown was lifted once a complete sweep of the building was conducted.”

The statement concluded with: “The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority for the Ware County School District.”