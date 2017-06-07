Litterbug Is Busted For Coke Possession

A Waycross man was caught littering from his car Tuesday and as a result now also faces felony drug charges, said Waycross Police Sgt. Teresa Grant.

Stafan Lamont Williams, 33, of Hurley Street, was arrested and charged with intent to distribute cocaine, intent to distribute marijuana and littering, Grant said.

An officer observed Williams throw a paper bag out of a window of a moving car on Carswell Avenue at Remshart Street at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, Grant said. The officer stopped the car because of the littering.

Another officer recovered the paper bag and found it contained 31 small plastic baggies containing white, powdery substance, which field tested positive for cocaine, and 18 baggies and three sandwich bags containing a green, leafy substance that field tested positive for marijuana, Grant said.

Williams was taken to the Ware County jail.