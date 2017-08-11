Lewis, Delegate To STEM Congress, Is Back From Trip To Massachusetts

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who are passionate about science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM).

Its purpose is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be scientists and technologists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Lewis was nominated by Dr. John C. Mather, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics and Science Director of the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists, to represent Ware County High School based on his academic achievement, leadership potential and passion for science and technology.

During the three-day Congress, Lewis joined students from across the country and heard Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading scientific research; was given advice from deans of the world’s top tech universities; was inspired by fellow teen science prodigies; and learned about cutting-edge advances and the future of science and technology.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more nimble-minded and creative scientists and technologists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, executive director, National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists. “Focused, bright and determined students like Dustin Lewis are our future and he deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give him.”

Lewis is the son of Dusty and Renee Lewis.