Lawn Service Is Victim Of A Theft

A yard maintenance service located in the 300 block of George Street was the victim of a theft some time

Wednesday night, the suspect taking numerous high-priced yard tools from trucks parked there, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, someone pried open doors to a work truck parked at the business and stole two Shindawa weedeaters valued at $250 each, a Shindawa backpack blower valued at $500 and an Echo brand backpack blower valued at $500, said Royal.

Evidence was found where other trucks had been tampered with as pry marks were visible, but the trucks were not entered.

“Anyone who has information on who may have stolen the items is asked to contact the Ware County Sheriff’s Department,” said Royal.

Ware County detectives are conducting an investigation.