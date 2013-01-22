Lawmen ‘Pit’ Speeding Car

ALMA — A Florida woman was arrested here Sunday evening after taking lawmen on a high-speed chase that started in Ware County and continued through Alma at speeds in excess of 80 mph, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

Maranda Lee Maggard, 34, was arrested for felony fleeing, felony attempting to elude law enforcement officers, a tail light violation, no proper tag, operating a vehicle with an altered tag, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, cruelty to children, said Leslie.

“Alma officers became involved in the high speed chase and were able to terminate the pursuit on U.S. Highway 23,” said Leslie. “We did not know she had a child in the vehicle with her until it was over.”

Leslie said officers eventually used the pit maneuver to finally get her truck stopped in downtown Alma.

Nobody was injured in the incident, Leslie said.

Maggard is also facing charges in Ware County and is wanted in Jeff Davis and Telfair counties on unrelated warrants, said Leslie.

Maggard was booked into the Bacon County jail.

