Lawmen Hurt In Apprehension Of Local Suspect

Two Ware County deputies were slightly injured Friday afternoon as they struggled to subdue a man wanted on outstanding warrants, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Deputy James Cox and Sgt. Robert Weiss both sustained minor injuries but are OK, Royal said.

Cox was knocked down by the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, as he engaged the gears and sped away from the two, the detectives later learning that an infant boy was in the back seat.

At 3:44 p.m., Cox and Weiss were conducting surveillance at a convenience store in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue when they recognized Branden James Corley, 20, of the 2400 block of 10th Street. They knew he was wanted on an outstanding parole violation warrant, said Royal.

Cox approached the sport utility vehicle and just as he reached the driver’s side, Corley shifted into gear and accelerated quickly, the vehicle striking Cox and knocking him to the ground. Royal said he then began to speed away westbound on Minnesota Avenue.

Both Cox and Weiss followed, attempting to stop the SUV. As Corley reached 10th Street, he turned left and lost control, his vehicle running into a ditch and getting stuck there, said Royal.

As Cox and Weiss were attempting to take Corley into custody, Royal said, the suspect put up a struggle for several minutes before they gained control and secured him for transport to the jail. The lawmen were scarred in the fight but not severely hurt, he said.

A search of Corley’s SUV turned up a large quantity of drugs and money including a stack of alprazolam pills, three bags of methamphetamine (more than 60 grams) and a container of marijuana, Royal said.

Corley is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer (two counts), felony obstruction, felony fleeing, attempting to elude, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana, cruelty to children and possession of drugs not kept in their original container, said Royal.

The Ware County Department of Family and Children Services were called to take custody of the baby.

Royal said a second man was also in the vehicle, but he got out at 10th Street and fled on foot and was never caught. Anyone with information about the unnamed suspect who fled is asked to call 287-4327 or 287-TIPS (8477).

Corley was being held in the Ware County jail.