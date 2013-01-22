Lawmen Here Talk Armed Man Into Laying Down Knives

A Waycross man armed with three knives including a butcher knife forced his parents to leave their home at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of New Mexico Avenue and then held law enforcement officers at bay for about four hours before he was successfully talked into surrendering, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal. Threatening to harm himself with the knives, Earl Crews, 58, caused his parents to flee, said Royal. He said Ware County deputies responded at 3:02 a.m. to a 911 call. Crews immediately began cursing them and refused verbal demands to put down the knives, the sheriff said. Sgt. Robert Weekley tried to de-escalate the situation but Crews demanded medication and barricaded himself on a porch using law furniture, still refusing to lay down the knives, Royal said. “Sgt. Weekley used a taser on him but it was ineffective,” said Royal. “We called in Ware County hostage negotiators, but in the meantime, Sgt. Michael Ray was able to open productive dialogue with Crews.” Royal said he himself went with other lawmen to the house and that he was there when Ray was finally able to convince Crews to put down the knives. Crews was restrained and taken to Memorial Satilla Health and placed under guard while medical personnel evaluated his condition. Crews was then transported to another medical facility to receive further treatment, Royal said. “I am so thankful for the outcome of this situation and appreciate the diligent work of my deputies during this crisis situation,” said Royal. “I am proud of Sgt. Ray’s work and all the deputies and am grateful no one was seriously injured and there was no loss of life.”