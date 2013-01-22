Late Crash Kills Man

Charles Dubose, 36, of Pine Ridge Circle, was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, said James.

Driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, Dubose was eastbound on Ternest Road when his truck his a tree on the left side of the roadway, said James. The vehicle went into a spin, coming to a final stop about 200 feet from the tree.

James said Deputy Dakota York reported the truck had extensive damage and there was a large amount of debris on the roadway where the crash occurred, which had to be cleared away.

Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated the crash, but they were unavailable this morning as today is a state holiday, a GSP spokesman in Brunswick said.