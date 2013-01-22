Lad Credited With Saving Life Of His Grandmother

By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer

Jahmiere Green — a loving 10-year-old son and grandson — can take pride in the fact he understands the need to look after family members and learn everything there is to know about where he lives, his phone number and how to get in touch with emergency personnel when the need arises.

The lad is being applauded for his life-saving actions on Oct. 28 when he noticed his grandmother, Penny Hodges, was not feeling well. Her blood pressure had dropped dangerously low and she was sinking in and out of consciousness.

Young Green picked up the phone, called 911 and explained to operator Danielle Watkins, a 5-year 911 employee, what was happening with his grandmother.

“He knew his phone number. He knew his address. He knew the cross streets. He knew the color of the house. He knew which door they needed to enter at the house to gain access to his grandmother,” said Watkins. “He also told me she had not been listening to her doctor. He knew to lock the doors and keep them secure until the EMTs arrived.”

“Jahmiere is a smart boy,” his family acknowledged, but he is also a normal boy who enjoys sports, calls Golden State his favorite NBA team and Stephen Curry his favorite player.

He is a fourth grader at Williams Heights Elementary School and works hard to keep his grades up.

His mom works so his Granny Hodges helps him a lot with his homework. She is also responsible for teaching him “common sense” traits of learning about his surroundings.

“A lot of children don’t know their address or phone number but he is right on spot,” said Watkins.

“We had gone to the mall and came back and I wasn’t feeling just right,” explained Hodges, the grandmother. “My blood pressure had dropped very low, to 80 over 64. My neighbor, Lillie, has a blood pressure monitor so I decided to go over to her house and check it. But she was not home.

“I told Jahmiere I was feeling really bad, and I had taught him what to do in the event something like that happens,” said Hodges. “He said I was talking out of my head. But he knew the plan. I don’t know what happened. I do not remember being out of my head. But he knew what to do next.”

Watkins has now become a close friend to the boy and is playing a major role in his life, said Hodges.

“I am so proud of him. Sometimes we talk to kids and they don’t hear. But he listened. He did not get upset. He just called 911 and handled the situation,” said Hodges.

