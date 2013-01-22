Kingsland Men Injured In Rollover Wreck

Two Kingsland men were injured Saturday when a sport utility vehicle went out of control and overturned on U.S. 1 South near R.C. Davis Road, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

The driver, John Martin Aguilar, 19, and passenger, Zachary Saturday, 19, were treated by Ware County Emergency Medical Service Technicians. They declined transport to the hospital, said Royal.

Driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban, Aguilar was southbound on U.S. 1 when the vehicle partially ran off the roadway near the intersection with R.C. Davis Road, said Royal. The driver over-corrected his steering of the vehicle, causing it to go out of control and run completely off the pavement and overturn, said Royal.

Cpl. Bill Thomas investigated the 5:03 p.m. accident.

