Kidney Benefit Concert Planned Saturday, Feb. 2

Pastor Johnny Arnold will preside.

The concert will be hosted by the ladies of Waycross Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Donations may be made payable to Okefenokee Kidney Charity, Inc.

All proceeds from the concert will be used to benefit kidney and kidney related disease patients.

The Okefenokee Kidney Charity, Inc. serves kidney patients in the Waycross, Ware County, Pierce County, Brantley County and Bacon County areas.

The charity is a 501(c)3 domestic nonprofit organization, therefore all contributions are tax deductible.

“Please come out and support a good cause,” said Dr. Shawanna Johnson.

Door prizes will be given away. A special prize will be given to the individual that brings the most people with the largest financial donation.