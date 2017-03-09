Kidnap Suspect Jailed; Victim’s Apparently OK

DOUGLAS — A 22-year-old man who is charged with the March 2 kidnapping of his former girlfriend is in custody and is being held in the Coffee County jail, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Michael Milikae Scott was booked into the Coffee County jail after being captured in South Carolina and extradited to Georgia, said Wooten.

He is facing multiple charge in the kidnapping of Veronica DeLeon, 21, who was reported missing and endangered on March 2, said Wooten. DeLeon was found in his company and was rescued by the arresting lawmen. She had sustained some minor injuries, sadi Wooten. She was taken to a South Carolina hospital to be evaluated and treated, said Wooten.

Scott has been charged with three counts of aggravated stalking, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement, and two counts of violating a family violence order, said Wooten.

Coffee County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 9 a.m. Thursday, March 2, to Old Pearson Highway near the Atkinson County line, Wooten said. Deputies were advised that an Atkinson County deputy was responding to the area to check on a female who was “being run off the road” by her boyfriend.

Wooten said 911 received a second call in reference to the same incident in which the complainant stated two individuals had jumped out of a black SUV and gotten into a gold car.

Coffee deputies met Atkinson County officials at the incident location, where a blue GMC Yukon was found unoccupied in the middle of the roadway with the driver’s side door open, Wooten said.

Atkinson County sheriff’s officials provided Coffee deputies with a description of a vehicle possibly being driven by Scott and further advised Scott was wanted by Atkinson County for aggravated stalking against DeLeon.

Detectives with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene, which was processed for evidence.

Wooten said detectives learned that Scott was being investigated by the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Willacoochee Police Department for prior aggression against DeLeon and had active warrants for aggravated stalking.

A lookout for the vehicle was issued, and officials from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Police Department, Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office and Willacoochee Police Department initiated a search of both counties in an effort to locate the suspect and victim.

Coffee sheriff’s detectives were later able to obtain information that led them to believe the two were possibly in the state of South Carolina, said Wooten. Contact was made with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Scott was successfully taken into custody by authorities there just after 12:30 a.m. March 3. DeLeon was with him and was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

No details were revealed about the arrest.

“This remains an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are possible,” said Wooten.

Anyone with information that could further assist investigators with this case is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 384-4227, Coffee County 911 at 384-7675, or the TIPS Line at 383-8477.