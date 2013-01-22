Kerosene Is Tainted; Could Be Dangerous

The kerosene is possibly contaminated with gasoline and has the potential to cause an explosion or fire if used in home heaters or lamps, said Black.

Inspectors from the Georgia Department of Agriculture discovered the contaminated products on a routine store inspection.

A “stop-sale” order was issued and the store kerosene pump will remain closed until the tank and lines have been cleaned and a new shipment has been tested and approved, said Black.

No other stations are involved, he said.

“Consumers who purchased kerosene on or before Feb. 1 should refrain from using the product and return it to the storefor a refund,” said Black.