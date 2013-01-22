Kemp Coming To Waycross Quality Inn On Wednesday

Several of Georgia’s Republican candidates listed on the Nov. 6 ballot will be in Waycross in the coming days to meet and greet with folks as election day draws nearer.

The Republican candidate for governor, Brian Kemp, will be in Waycross Wednesday from 10:30 until 11 a.m. at the Quality Inn (old Holiday Inn) at the intersection of U.S. 1 (Memorial Drive) and the South Georgia Parkway (U.S. 82).

“It’s a quick stop but he wanted to visit Waycross again while on his bus tour across south Georgia,” said Debra Giddens, of the Ware County Republican Committee.

“If you want to shake his hand or ask him any questions, this would be an opportune time,” said Giddens. “If you want to just show your support, that would great as well. It is important to get out there and support your candidate as well as to educate yourself and vote.”

Also visiting Waycross Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., will be Bard Raffensperger, candidate for Secretary of State.

He will be hosted at the Ware County Republican Party headquarters located at 616-B Tebeau St., across the street from the federal building and the post office.

“Please attend this event to meet Brad and learn how he stands on issues important to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office,” said Giddens. “Please invite your family and friends to attend also.”

For information, contact Jimmy Carter at 590-2165 or Giddens at 282-5551.