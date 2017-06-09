June 9, 2017

Euvee E. Lynn

Euvee E. Lynn, 89, died Thursday morning (June 8, 2017) at Waycross Health and Rehab following an extended illness.

He was a native of Coffee, in Bacon County, but had made his home in Waycross for most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Peggy June Steedley Lynn, on April 23, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents Barney Lincoln Lynn and Mary Etta Moody Lynn, and a brother Lewis Alexander Lynn.

He was a long-time and faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, the Senior Men’s Sunday School class and had served on numerous church committees.

He had served with the United States Army in Japan and was an avid fisherman, photographer, and loved woodworking, building cabinets and furniture.

He retired as a machinist with the CSX Railroad after 43 years of service.

Survivors include two sons, Ronny Lynn (wife Mary Ann), of Waycross, and Steven Lynn (wife Anitra), of Barney, four grandchildren, Ashley Strickland (husband Chris), of Jesup, Jamie Ray (husband Michael), of Waycross, Bryon Lynn (wife Tracy), of Thomasville, and Trevis Guy (wife Leslie), of Waverly, 13 grandchildren, a sister, Betty Lynn Bobbitt, of Redondo Beach, Calif., and nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 1622 Gibbs St., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Members of the Senior Men’s Sunday School class of Calvary Baptist Church are asked to gather at the chapel at 2:30 p.m. Sunday to serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Floyd Eugene Jenkins

Floyd Eugene Jenkins, 59, passed away early Thursday morning (June 1, 2017) after battling a long-term illness.

He was born Dec. 6, 1957 to the late Deacon and Deaconess Frank and Lorene Jenkins. He accepted the Lord at an early age and joined St. James Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. James M. Butler.

He received his early education at Pierce County Training School in Patterson. After moving to Waycross, he completed his education at Waycross High School with the graduating class of 1977. He furthered his education at ATI in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with a diploma in heating and air conditioning.

He leaves to mourn his passing, the mother of his children, Neddra Price; three children, Floyd Jenkins Jr., Andre’ Price, Nedra Brown; five grandchildren; a special friend and faithful companion, Linda Bryant; seven siblings to cherish his memory, Cora Bailey, Anne, Janice, Constance Muhammad (Wilbert), Garrison, Leonard and Carlton Jenkins; special nieces, Rachelle, Kiaa, Bette, Amani and Fatima, who provided love and care for him; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family offers a very special thanks to Leonard Jenkins, Ann Robertson, Ricky Bell and Hospice, who provided him with love, care, respect and compassion.

Friends are being received at the family home at 900 Reed St.

The funeral will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Patterson.

Jacobs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Robert ‘Bob’ Odum

LAWRENCEVILLE — Robert “Bob” Frederic Odum, 82, passed away Saturday (June 3, 2017) at his home in Lawrenceville.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Kay Taylor Odum, his son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Lynda Odum, of Athens, his daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Blake McGee, of Lawrenceville, his brother, Stiles A. Odum, of Palm Harbor, Fla., and his grandchildren, Kelly McGee Nevins, of Tucker, Alex Odum, of Atlanta, 1st Lt. Kristy McGee Leachman, of Spokane, Wash., and Zack Odum, of Athens.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frederic P. Odum, of Waycross.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1935 in Waycross to parents Fred and Cornelia Odum. He graduated from Waycross High School in 1953 and Presbyterian College in 1957 where he was captain of the golf team and served in the Army ROTC.

He graduated from field artillery training in Lawton, Okla. in Aug 1958 and went on to serve active duty as field artillery unit commander in the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Sill, Okla. He moved to Atlanta and accepted a position at Citizens and Southern Bank, where he worked for more than 35 years.

He was a great family man and a loving father. He married his soul mate, Kay Joyce Taylor, in 1958, and the couple had two children together, Bob Odum and Beth Odum McGee.

He was a social, active man who was deeply involved in the banking and finance industry for the majority of his life. He retired in 1990 after 35 years with Citizens and Southern Bank where his final position was senior vice president of the Family Credit subsidiary.

His passions in life were playing golf, spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren, and cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs. He will always be remembered as a cheerful, loving, giving and thoughtful person who always had a smile on his face and an encouraging word for everyone he came in contact with.

A memorial service is being held today at 11 a.m. at Wages and Sons Funeral Home, Lawrenceville.

Following the service, he will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the USO (www.uso.org) in his honor.

Doris Virginia Sealey

BLACKSHEAR — Doris Virginia Moore Sealey, 90, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday morning (June 7, 2017) at Bayview Nursing Home in Nahunta.

Born in Grafton, Va. on April 23, 1927, she had lived in Pierce County for many years. She was a 1943 graduate of Poquoson High School in Poquoson, Va., and was a former manager at the PX at Fort Eustis Army Base in Newport News, Va. She was a member of Providence Methodist Church in Amory, Va.

She was the daughter of the late Addison and Jewel Doris Thomas Moore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert John Sealey Sr., and her daughter, Dianne Keener.

Surviving are three grandchildren, Carl (Ute) Massey, of Brunswick, Frederick (Susie) Massey, of Blackshear, and Samuel Head, of Atkinson; six great-grandchildren, Amber Nicole Massey, Brandon Purdom, Bryan Purdom, Abbie Head, Ashley (Michael) Barry, and Joe (Destiny) Prince; two great-great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Prince and Evelyn Barry; her son-in-law, Roger Keener, of Blackshear; a special friend, David E. Long, of Blackshear; and several other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Providence Methodist Church Cemetery in Grafton, Va.

There will be no visitation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear, is in charge of the arrangements.