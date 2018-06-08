June 8, 2018

Willie Pearl Steedley

Willie Pearl Eunice Steedley, 86, of Folkston, passed away Tuesday (June 5, 2018) at Folkston Park Care and Rehab.

She was born Sept. 24, 1931 in Ware County to the late John Lester Eunice and Mary Margaret Crews Eunice.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Folkston.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Randall “Buddy” Steedley, a daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne and Dorsey Higginbotham, a sister, Ann Wildes, and a brother, J.L. Eunice.

She is survived by her children, Randall Steedley (Pam), Sue Soles (Billy) and Denise Minnick (Craig Crews); three sisters, Ardath Harden, Leona Harden and Margaret Gorman; three brothers, Carlton Eunice, Mike Eunice and Jimmy Eunice; eight grandchildren, Bill Lee (Wendy), Andy Lee, Catrena Pearl Lisse (John), Sherri Lewis, Ashley Hartman, Jennifer Minnick, Jessica Minnick and Miranda “Randi” Steedley; six great-grandchildren, Samantha Lee, Brooke Davis, Anthony Lewis, Emily Lewis, John Dorsey “J.D.” Lisse and Rhett Knowles; a great-great-grandson, Zander Leung; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Pineview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Jimmy C. McLaney

HOMERVILLE — Jimmy Clayton McLaney, 68, passed away Wednesday (June 6, 2018) at Clinch Memorial Hospital in Homerville following an extended illness.

He was born Sept. 9, 1949 in Ware County to the late Willie Clay McLaney and Myrtice Dixon McLaney.

He was self-employed as a forester and owned and operated J&B Forest Services, Inc.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Homerville where he served as chairman of Brotherhood, on the board of deacons and in other capacities.

He lived his life as a servant of God and enjoyed helping others in any way possible. He loved his church family and all his fellowman.

Survivors are his wife, Betty McLaney, one daughter, Victoria McLaney Steedley, of Homerville, one son, Dr. William McLaney, of Atlanta, two grandchildren, Allyssa Steedley and Bailey Steedley, both of Homerville, special cousins, Sandra Fort, of Waycross, Benny Hodges, of Blackshear, and Cindy Barber, of Waycross, special friends, Bill Murray, of Homerville, and George Jackson, of Macon.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Homerville.

The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Blackshear City Cemetery at 4 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty J. Pittman Denton

Betty J. Pittman Denton, 75, died Wednesday evening (June 6, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and a former beautician.

She was a daughter of the late Killebrew Pittman and Zelda Lorene O’Quinn Strickland. She was married to the late Gilbert Longstreet Denton Jr. and was also preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Lindsey Matranga.

She is survived by two sons, Joey Matranga (Mandy), of Waycross, and Gilbert L. Denton V (Rachael), of Waycross; five grandchildren, Devan Matranga (Courtney), Courtney Matranga (Andrew Toohey), Harley Lee and Destiny Matranga and Cash James Denton; five great-grandchildren; her step-father, Raymond Strickland; nine siblings, Wanda Stapleton (Junior), of Millwood, Frances Strickland (Buddy), of Waycross, Sandra Arnold, of Waycross, Karen Strickland, of Atlanta, Donnie Pittman, of Waycross, James Pittman, of Pierce County, Bobby Pittman, of Pierce County, Linda Davis (Freddy), of Pierce County, and Ronnie Pittman, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Saturday at the funeral home starting at 12 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty G. Warren

Deaconess Betty Gean Warren, 72, wife of Deacon Otis Warren, died Wednesday night (June 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health of Waycross, after a brief illness.

Friends are being received at the Warren residence, 1020 Virgil St.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.