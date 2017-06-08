June 8, 2017

Gary Lamar Hersey

Gary Lamar Hersey, 61, died Wednesday morning (June 6, 2017) at his residence in Blackshear following a short illness.

He was born in Waycross but had lived most of his life in Ware and Pierce counties. He retired as a window clerk with the United States Post Office in Waycross after 40 years of employment and previously worked for Mock Drilling Company, Waycross Umpire Association, Pic ’N Save and owned and operated a lawn service.

He was a member of Crossview Church of God of Prophecy where he served many roles such as Sunday School director, chief usher, softball coach and served in the food bank through the local church.

He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and firm understanding of what was important, the simplicity of living a life with those you love serving Jesus.

He was a son of the late Gerald Hubert Hersey and Addie Mae Duncan Hersey.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Boyd Hersey, of Blackshear; two sons, Gary Hersey Jr. (Cynthia), of Blackshear, and Gregory Landon Hersey (Mallory), of Blackshear; two grandchildren, Masyn Hersey and Gunner Hersey; four step-grandchildren, Laylan, Skyla, Larissa and Brody; three sisters, Linda D. Hersey Pittman (Rev. Steve), of Fayetteville, Ga., Sharon J. Hersey Lee (Billy), of Manor, and Cathy M. Hersey Cornelius (Alex), of Manor; a brother, Jerry L. Hersey (Donna), of Blackshear; 14 nieces and nephews, Katelyn Lightsey, Heather Simmons (John), Megan Oliver (Skyler), Tina Meyers (Mike), Angie Smith (Larry), Brad Boyd (Stephanie), Brooke Evans (Kyle), Eric Hersey (Andrea), Robert Lightsey (Tabitha), Jason Hersey, Charlie Hersey, Justin Hersey (Kristen), Brent Smith and Chris Pittman; special aunts and uncles, Othel Duncan, Collen Hersey and Jewel Hersey; a sister-in-law, Cindy Boyd; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Waters Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Friday afternoon at the funeral home from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.

The family requests Gary’s co-workers from the Waycross Post Office meet at the funeral home Friday afternoon by 1:40 p.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Ross Pelton

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Ross Pelton passed away Friday (May 26, 2017) in Colleyville, Texas.

He was born Dec. 19, 1924 in Valdosta and grew up in Valdosta and Waycross. After graduation from high school in Waycross, he attended Trevecca Nazarene University, in Nashville, Tenn.

After attending college for one year, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1943 and served during World War II in the Pacific Theater aboard the LST 761. He was discharged from the Coast Guard in 1946 at the rank of Seaman 1st Class.

Ross worked as a watch maker/repairman and then for the Boy Scouts of America. He was transferred with the Boy Scouts from the Georgia area to Greenville, Texas. After a stint with the Boy Scouts he worked for and retired from Sperry & Hutchinson Co. in the Dallas, Texas area.

He and wife, Betty, moved from Dallas to Franklin, Texas where Ross worked for the Robertson County Water Supply Corporation. He retired from that employment and he and Betty moved to Colleyville, Texas. Ross was an outgoing, personable man who couldn’t sit still in retirement, so he went to work part time managing marinas and selling boats.

Ross is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Williams Pelton, father, Ross Corbett Pelton Sr., brother, Howard Pelton and wife, Loraine, brothers- and sisters-in-law, Arthur and Geneva Yawn, Jack and Betty Yawn, and his great-grandson, Jerald Ryan Pelton.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty Pelton; daughter, Judy Pelton, of Colleyville, Texas; “adopted daughter,” Val Goss, of Colleyville; Texas; son, Jerry Pelton and wife, Dottye, of Franklin, Texas; granddaughter, Katy Pelton Roesner (Daniel), of Magnolia, Texas; grandson, Corbett Pelton (Ashley), and great-grandsons, Dylan Ross Pelton and Kyle Lucas Pelton, both of Franklin, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service is pending at the Nazarene Church in Euless, Texas, with a military rite to be held at the National Cemetery in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Euless First Church-Nazarene, 801 W Midway Drive, Euless, Texas 76039; Heart to Heart Hospice, 5608 Malvey Avenue, Suite 301, Fort Worth, Texas 76107; Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75211; or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. You will be missed.

Doris Virginia Sealey

BLACKSHEAR — Doris Virginia Moore Sealey, 90, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday morning (June 7, 2017) at Bayview Nursing Home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Virginia ‘Sis’ Livingston

A graveside service for Virginia “Sis” Green Livingston was held Wednesday afternoon at Kettle Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Donald S. Tuten officiating.

Pallbearers were Layton Boyd, Ken Wilder, Ashley Livingston, Scott Livingston, Blake Boyd and Larry H. Hodges.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements