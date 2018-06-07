June 7, 2018

Vernelle M. Brown

Vernelle V. McGauley Brown, 82, of 117 Bent Court, Blackshear, was called home to eternal rest Tuesday (May 29, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, while surrounded by her loving family.

Her Beginning

She was born in Waycross, Jan. 19, 1936 to the late Fred and Effie McGauley. She was the 10th child of 14 children.

Her Journey

She grew up in Waycross, where she graduated from Center High School in 1956. She lived in Waycross, most of her life before relocating to Blackshear.

At a very early age, she accepted Christ as her personal savior and joined New Mount Pleasant Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Wesley Lowe.

She was a devoted and faithful member at New Mount Pleasant Baptist Church where she served in many capacities, throughout the years. She served on the kitchen committee, senior choir, program committee, Sunday School teacher and treasurer, Pastor’s Aid Board and Mothers Board, just to name a few.

She remained devoted and faithful, currently serving under Pastor Jackie L. Hooper Sr. She was a hard and dedicated worker. She was employed by Jim’s Barbeque, Memorial Hospital and John H. Swisher Cigar Factory.

Thereafter, she was employed by Waycross Police Department where she retired in 1998. Shortly thereafter, she fulfilled her life-long dream of becoming an entrepreneur as owner and operator of VB&J Hats & Accessories. The name of her business originated and represented Vernelle, and her daughters, Brenda and Janice. It was inspired by the loving bond that she shared with her daughters.

She initiated and brought awareness to the RIVERS Foundation and Waycross city and county officials regarding the gross neglect of Red Hill Cemetery. Because of her concern, the community is currently moving forward in bringing a resolution to preserve the dignity of those buried there.

Although she didn’t live to see the completion of this project, those left hopefully will see it through. She was very creative and always put her hands to great use. She also enjoyed baking and decorating cakes for weddings and other events. In her spare time and quiet moments in her home, she also enjoyed working in her yard and creating arts and crafts.

She would oftentimes say, “I want to do all I can, while I can!” To some she was known as Ms. Brown, Vernelle, Mother Brown and Von. To her family, she was known as Mom, Grandma, GG, Sister, Auntie, Cousin and Friend.

She was preceded in her death by four sisters, Louise Edwards, Ruby Neal, Beatrice Nails and Sadie Bell, five brothers, Thomas McGauley, Eugene McGauley, Willie McGauley, Fred McGauley and Alton McGauley.

Her Legacy

The legacy of her life lives on in the cherished memories of her two beloved daughters, Brenda Gordon (Robert), of Stone Mountain, and Janice White (Aaron), of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandsons, Ardre Gordon, of Atlanta, and Robert Michael Gordon (Quiana), of Stone Mountain; granddaughters, Sandres Jones (Bruce), Candres Wilson (Jerrod) and Armisha Johnson (Charles), all of Jacksonville, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Christopher Gordon, of Atlanta, Aaryn Wilson, Charles Johnson, Lauryn Jones, Landon Jones, Chayse Johnson and Paris Wilson, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; four siblings, Essie Hands, of Waycross, Alberta McGauley, of Youngstown, Ohio, Marie Daniels (Quincey), of Blackshear, and Ola Ray (Henry), of Detroit, Mich.; adopted sister, Wilhelmenia Seays; caretakers, Mabeline Jordan and Evelyn Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

“Vernelle V. McGauley Brown was loved by many and will be missed dearly,” said a family member.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

The Rev. Jackie L. Hooper Sr., pastor, will offer words of comfort.

Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

The cortege will assemble at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the home of her sister, Essie Hands, 1238 Folk St., Waycross.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald B. Clements Sr.

Ronald Bartlett Clements Sr., 71, of Brunswick, died Tuesday evening at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Clifford ‘Beezo’ Collins

Clifford “Beezo” Collins, 58, of Brunswick, formerly of Nahunta, passed away Tuesday (May 29, 2018) at his residence in Brunswick.

He was born July 31, 1959 to the late Queen Ester Bennett Collins and Isaac Collins Sr.

He spent his young life in Nahunta. He enjoyed fishing and he loved his family. “Beezo,” as he was affectionately known, worked for Roger Bridger for many years. He later moved to Brunswick and retired. He worked part-time for a local business.

He leaves to cherish is memory four brothers, Issac Collins (Lindy), Richard Collins, Charles Collins and George Collins (Galeatha), two sisters, Peggy Collins Coney and Carolyn Collins, two aunts, Gloria Butler and Jacqueline Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.

Words of comfort will be given by Minister Marie Rainge, pastor of Woodbine United Methodist Church Parish in Woodbine.

Memorialization was by cremation.

The cortege will assemble at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Betty J. Denton

Betty J. Denton died Wednesday (June 6, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced late by Music Funeral Home.

Myrtle L. Wright

A funeral for Myrtle Lightsey Wright was held Wednesday morning at The Mitchell Chapel at Baptist Village with the Rev. Jimmy Howard and Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mark Baxley, Marcus Cocke III, Ronald Deen, John Henry Giddens, Jake Varn and Christopher Vogel.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.