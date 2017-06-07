June 7, 2017

Gail Thrift Todd

Gail Thrift Todd, 74, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (June 6, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Ralph H. Thrift Sr. and Viola Albritton Thrift.

She had made Waycross her home all of her life. She was a graduate of the Waycross High School Class of 1961.

She worked for 34 years in the radiology and mammogram departments of Satilla Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and served as church clerk for many years. She also served as secretary for the Waycross Junior League.

An accomplished green thumb, she loved her flowers and working in her gardens. More than anything, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and any time she was able to spend with them.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph H. Thrift Jr., and her son-in-law, Scott Thomas.

She is survived by her husband, William Quitman Todd, of Waycross; five children, Vickie Thomas, of Macon, Melissa Shields (Greg), of Waycross, Melanie Walsh (Joe), of Rincon, Randy Todd, of Locust Grove; eight grandchildren, Jim Walsh, Jack Walsh, Sarah Beth Walsh, Adam Walsh, Caitie Thomas, Luke Thomas, Sydney Shields, Tyson Todd; three brothers, George Thrift (Nancy), of Waycross, Ray Thrift, of Alma, Wayne Thrift (Becky), of Waycross; a sister, Mary Ann Lynn (Ronnie), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1622 Gibbs Street, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Gary Lamar Hersey

Gary Lamar Hersey, 61, died early Wednesday morning (June 7, 2017) at his residence in Blackshear after a short illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home

Dawnia Michele Tanner

Dawnia Michele Tanner, 59, was born June 4, 1957 and cremated June 4, 2017.

She passed away Thursday (June 1, 2017) due to a combination of life-long health struggles which she was able to overcome until the very end.

She was an exceptional woman — independent, fiercely loyal and having high expectations for herself and those in whom she saw potential, which was everyone she met. She never ceased to better herself, those around her and the world, giving her love and support freely without desire for recognition or reward. Her dazzling personality — and beauty, inside and out — made a lasting impression on all those she encountered.

She is survived by her partner, Glenn Haigler, former husband and life-long companion, Robert Tanner, son, Chaz Decker, and brother, Lamont Crosby.

While there will be no formal service, friends may contact her son Chaz at chaz@rgblove.com

Deborah Denise HIll

Deborah Denise Hill, affectionately known as “Neise,” passed away Sunday (May 21, 2017).

She was the daughter of James and Henrietta Roberts and Leon Reid, born June 5, 1959.

She was preceded in death by James Roberts, Leon Reid, Lorenzo Reid, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Reid, Thelma Roberts and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Herrington.

She attended Waycross city schools and graduated from Waycross High School in 1977. She attended Waycross College.

She married Calvin Hill in 1979 and became a military wife and mother. Their union of 38 years was blessed with two sons, Nicholas Hill and Gavin Hill, and six grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband, Calvin Hill Jr.; her sons, Nicholas Hill (Shannon) and Gavin Hill (Nia); her grandchildren, Jaylen Hill, Elijah Hill, Neivyn Williams, Nariya Williams, Nina Hill and London Hill; her mother, Henrietta Roberts; her sister, Jacqueline Walker; her brothers, Lindsey Roberts and Lesly Roberts; her six step-brother and sisters; her mother-in-law, Charlie Mae Hill; her brothers-in-law, Jeffery Hill (Minion) and Kenneth Hill; her aunts, Margaret Monroe, Lillian Dandy, Armetha Davis (Curt); uncle, Leviticus (Cynthia) Roberts; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Friends are being received at the family homes, 17 Keeton Court, Hampton, Va. 23666 and 912 Naomi St., Waycross.

The funeral was held on Friday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Va.

There will be a memorial service held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church, 801 S Georgia Parkway.

C.C. Carter Funeral Home 3314 Roanoake Ave. New Port News, Va., 33607, was in charge of services.

Roger Dean Thrift

HOBOKEN — Roger Dean Thrift, 67, of Hoboken, passed away early Sunday morning (June 4, 2017) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. after an extended illness.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla., his parents were the late Millard Thrift and Myrtice Sweat Thrift. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bucky Thrift, and his sister, Frances Hagen.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was employed for many years with Delta Construction. He enjoyed, fishing, hunting, racing his boats, football, working in his garden and loved his grandbabies.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Thrift, of Hoboken; his son and daughter-in-law, Ike and Rebecca Blanchard, of Hoboken; his daughter and son-in-law, Kaci and Eric Hartley, of Hoboken; granchildren, Roger and Kayli Hartley, Keri Hartley, Trevor Blanchard and Tyler Blanchard; great-grandchild, Kennedi Jane Hartley; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Lavenia Jacobs, of Interlachen, Fla., Fay and Tom McCutcheon, of Sayre, Pa., Shirley and Donald McCutcheon, of Sayre, Pa., Cathy and Spencer Shirah, of Waresboro, and Angie and Jarvis Barnwell, of Winnsboro, S.C.; a sister-in-law, Bobbie Sue Thrift, of Hoboken; two brothers-in-law, Toby Jacobs, of Hoboken, and Ricky and Anna Kidd, of Hilliard, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Spring Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Butch Hickox officiating.

Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bucky Thrift, Levi Crews, B.J. Jacobs, Tom McCutcheon, Mike McCutcheon and Chad McCutcheon.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com

Derwin Eugene Davis

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A celebration of life service for Derwin Eugene Davis, 33, of Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Waycross, was held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Daytona Beach Fla.

Expressions of comfort were given by Pastor Johnny Gipson, of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Patterson.

Reflections were given by many, including his father, Deacon Joseph Derwin Davis, who began reminiscing about the 33 years that he’s known his son. He said the greatest gift to help him through this tragedy was to know that his son got saved three weeks prior to his passing.

A tribute was given by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and the eulogy was given by the Rev. Cyteria Freeman, Christ Centered Ministries, Canton, Ohio.

Pallbearers were Kevin Hill Jr., Anthony Harper Jr., Reginald Green, George Green, Anthony Harper Sr., Andrew Harper, Quintonio White and James Brown. Honorary pallbearers were Rainge Memorial Chapel Staff.

Committal services were conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the Ridge Cemetery near Patterson with Pastor Johnny Gipson officiating.

Pinello Funeral Home of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, of Blackshear, were in charge of arrangements