June 6, 2018

Hazel Wildes Mancil

Hazel Wildes Mancil, 91, a lifelong resident of southeast Georgia, passed away Friday (June 1, 2018) at Northeast Medical Center in Concord, N.C., after a short illness.

She spent the last 18 months of her life with her son and daughter-in-law in Salisbury, N.C.

She was born in Folkston. As written by her own hand in 2009: “I, Cilla Hazel Wildes, was born Aug. 24, 1926, to Alexander Chesteen Wildes and Gemina Anderson Wildes, the ninth of 10 children. The first eight of their children were boys …. The story is that Chesteen was so excited that he and Gemina had a girl after the eight boys that he rode his horse all over the neighborhood telling his neighbors, ‘We have a girl’!”

At a very young age and for the rest of her life, she elected to be called Hazel. Hazel lost her mother when she was 15, then about a year later in 1943, she graduated from Bacon County School as valedictorian. Her father married Nora Crews Hodges soon after Hazel’s high school graduation, and Hazel went on to the Georgia Teacher’s College in Statesboro for two years.

In her first year of college, she was baptized at First Baptist Church there in Statesboro. At that time, teachers in the area did not necessarily have a college degree and after two years of college, she began teaching at the Altamaha School while living near Graham with her brother, Leon Wildes, and his family.

Hazel met Willis Mancil, whose family farmed nearby, on the school bus while riding to school. Willis and Hazel married on June 14, 1947. They moved to Waycross where Willis worked for the Atlantic Coast Railroad (now CSX) and Hazel continued teaching. She soon completed her bachelor degree at Georgia Southern College and later earned a masters degree in education.

After 30 years of teaching, she retired from the Waycross School System.

Since 1948, Hazel had been a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Waycross, where she and Willis were active members. She served by teaching Sunday School classes many, many years (until she was 88 years old), serving as church secretary, principal of Vacation Bible School, working in the church nursery, providing meals for church members and in many other ways.

She was also very active in professional and civic organizations. She was voted as the Waycross Woman of the Year (1975), a member and officer of Delta Kappa Gamma International Honors Sorority, the American Association of University Women and the Retired Teacher’s Association, to name a few.

She once rode a bus to Atlanta with other teachers to march at the State Capitol in support of teacher’s issues.

Mrs. Mancil is perhaps remembered best by many for her decades-long devotion to the Wildes/Wilds Family of Southeast Georgia Association. For many years, she and her husband played major roles in the annual reunion which is now held at the Okefenokee Swamp Park.

Both Hazel and Willis held offices for the family association, organized and promoted the annual reunion (held the second Sunday of October), helped set up the grounds for the hundreds of attendees and served as a resource of family history. Of particular note, they led efforts to establish the Wildes Massacre Museum at the park, and 1,000 family members and friends attended the annual reunion that October.

After her retirement from teaching, Mrs. Mancil immersed herself in family genealogy and in 1984 published a book entitled, Descendants of Maximillian Wildes of Scotland and Georgia, Updated. A voracious reader and skilled writer, she continued to pen stories of her immediate family’s history, that of many other family members, of her husband, Willis’s family members, and served as a resource right up to the time of her death for information to many others who came behind her to continue working on family genealogy.

She was dedicated to her immediate and extended family as well as her many friends throughout her lifetime, and she is recognized for her devotion to and steadfast support of all. Bolstered by her strong Christian faith, in her later years, despite the sudden loss of Willis after 65 years of marriage and increasing maladies affecting her health, she maintained her intellect and the same positive, supportive and accepting attitude.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always remember the attention and interest she showed them — whether it was talking about what they did that day, what they were doing in school, where they traveled or what their career aspirations might be.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Chesteen Wildes and Gemina Anderson Wildes, her step-mother, Nora Crews Hodges, her half-sister (who she never referred to as a “half-sister”), Beulah Bessant, her brothers, Arnold Bogus Wildes, Milton Zorphus Wildes, Wilbur Liston Wildes, Alton Clyde Wildes, Leon Aleander Wildes, Homer Franklin Wildes, James Donald Wildes and Dolphus Lavell Wildes, her sister, Jimmie Lucille Wildes, and her loving husband of 65 years, Willis Mancil.

Survivors include her two children, Brenda Mancil deLagarde, of Jackson, Tenn., and Dr. Gary Mancil (wife, Ricki), of Salisbury, N.C.; five grandchildren, Chris deLagarde (wife, Mandy), of Jackson, Tenn., Lance deLagarde (wife, Cindy), of Gallatin, Tenn., Dr. Emily Mancil, of Greenville, S.C., Dr. William Mancil (wife, Dr. Charlotte Mancil), of Apex, N.C., and Ethan Mancil, of Durham, N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Colton and Huckson deLagarde, of Jackson, Tenn., and Abbey deLagarde, of Gallatin, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Mancil family invites donations on Mrs. Mancil’s behalf to: Calvary Baptist Church, 1622 Gibbs St., Waycross, Ga. 31503; Compassion for Children-Nepal Nigeria, c/o Alma Exchange Bank, P.O. Drawer 1988, Alma, Ga. 31510; the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org; or Georgia Southern University Foundation, Academic Success Center (0133), P.O. Box 8053, Statesboro, Ga. 30460-8053.

The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Music Funeral Home, Waycross.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Waycross.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Members of the Rachel and Leah Class at Calvary Baptist Church are asked to gather at the church at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles H. Wilson

Charles Hildredth Wilson, 83, of Douglasville, passed away Thursday (May 31, 2018).

He was born Aug. 8, 1934 in Waycross to the late Herbert Azell and Lillian Higginbotham Wilson.

He graduated from Wacona High School, class of 1952, playing on their first football team. After graduation, he attended Southern Tech and then joined the Air Force. After finishing his tour in the Air Force, he returned home and met the girl of his dreams – Linda Tucker!

They were married in 1960 and had two children. He was of the Methodist faith and retired after 35 years from the Xerox Corporation. He and his bride of 57 years loved to travel. Some of their adventures took them to Europe and Alaska. He enjoyed photography, woodworking, reading, listening to music, bird watching and he loved to watch the boats go by anywhere they were visiting.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Wilson, of Douglasville, daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jeff Kandler, of Highland Springs, Va., son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Dee Wilson, of Tallapoosa, grandchildren, Stephanie Wilson and Stephen Wilson, of Tallapoosa, and sister and brother-in-law, Billie and R.M. Sweat, of Dacula.

The funeral was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Mallory officiating.

Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Colby Nagel, Rusty Hough, Larry Jiles, Tyler Traylor, Keith Sweat, Bruce Gonzalez, Dennis Mobley and Kyle Milner.

Interment followed in Hollywood Cemetery with the Haralson County Veterans Association providing military honors and bagpipes provided by Edwin Ivey.

Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com

Miller Funeral Home, of Tallapoosa, Ga., was in charge of arrangements.

Jimmy Rae Stevens

Jimmy Rae Stevens, 76, of, Jacksonville, passed away Saturday (June 2, 2018).

He was born in Nicholls on Aug. 26, 1941 to Henry Stevens and Verdie Thomas Stevens. He lived in Dixie Union for many years before moving to Jacksonville.

His wife, Judith Fales Stevens, a brother, Howell Stevens, and three sisters, Virginia Roberts, Betty Thomas and Helen Stovall, preceded him in death.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam.

Survivors include three children, Tammy Stevens (Al Dreher), of Jacksonville, Fla., Chris Stevens (Jessica), of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and Michelle Faulkner (Shawn), of Jacksonville, Fla., a brother, Thomas D. Stevens (Susan), of Jasonville, Fla., a sister, Irma James, of Douglas, three grandchildren, Dalton Faulkner, Phillip Stevens and Hannah Stevens, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home Friday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matt Rutland officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Crosby Funeral Home in Alma.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Gary M. Lowmon

A funeral for Gary Marvin Lowmon, 63, of Blackshear, took place Monday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Carter officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were his nephews, Nick Trusievitz, Jake Trusievitz, Billy Lowmon, Will Lowmon, Clinton Lowmon, Scott Melton and Dustin Melton.

Burial followed in the Bristol Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.