June 6, 2017

Virginia Livingston

Virginia “Sis” Green Livingston, 95, passed away Monday (June 5, 2017) following an extended illness under the care of Satilla Hospice at her residence surrounded by loving family.

She was born on April 26, 1922 to the late Lacy Oscar Green, who served in World War I, and the late Mary Bogozan Green. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Julius B. “Juke” Livingston, a sister, Ruby G. Paige, and her grandparents, Pete and Julia Bogozan.

She was a native and life-long resident of Waycross, a member of Crawford Street Baptist Church and a 1940 graduate of Waycross High School. She retired from Western Auto of Waycross after 17 years of employment. She enjoyed interacting with her loyal customers.

She is survived by three daughters, Lacie L. Boyd (Herbert), of Waycross, Ruth L. Wilder (Larry), of Indiatlantic, Fla., Julie L. White (Bill), of Blackshear; a son Benson Livingston (Cassandra), of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Layton Boyd (Deena), Margie B. Johnson, Ashley Livingston (Kourtland), Scott Livingston (Haley), all of Waycross, Ken Wilder, of Deltona, Fla., Stacey Harrison (Ronnie), of West Melbourne, Fla., Will White (Lorena), of Norfolk, Va., Kinsley White, of Blackshear; two step-granddaughters, Heather Hodge and Ashley Crews, of Yulee, Fla.; 14 great-grandchildren, Brooke Boyd (fiance, Kyle), Aaron Boyd, Blake Boyd (fianceé, Cassie), MaryBeth Boyd, Lillie Livingston, Marlee Livingston, Blaine Livingston, Bexley Livingston, Bailey Livingston, all of Waycross, Robert Wilder, Olivia Wilder, Luke Wilder, all of Deltona, Fla., Camryn Harrison, Amanda Harrison, both of West Melbourne, Fla.; six step-great-grandchildren, Cammie Hodge, Landon Hodge, Adien Hodge, Jax Crews, Ace Crews, Ali Crews, all of Yulee, Fla.; two sisters, Mary G. Darden, of Orlando, Fla., and Laverne G. Canington, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is best known for her love and devotion to family and friends who cross many generations. Her heart of gold and welcoming “open house policy” made everyone who visited feel like family. Everyone enjoyed her straight-forward manner and direct approach.

A true “one of a kind,” she made an impression on everyone she met.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be this evening from 6 to 8 at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Heidi Renee Perkins

Heidi Renee Drury Perkins, 40, of Waycross, died early Saturday (June 3, 2017) at her parents’ residence after a sudden illness.

She was born in Waycross to Thomas Joel and Kathy Hickox Lee. She had spent all her life in Waycross and went to Brantley County High School.

She had a great passion in life for the time she spent with her children and all other kids that she looked after. She was an exceptional cook and music enthusiast.

She is survived by her three children, Harley Logan Drury, Ethan Taylor Drury, Benjamin Colton Perkins, all of Waycross; her parents, a sister, Wendy Drury, of Waycross, two brothers, Wade Drury, of Waycross, Ruel Lee, of Waycross, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A private memorial service will be held for family and friends. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Raymond Thornton

Raymond “Ray” Hansell Thornton, 76, died Sunday evening (June 4, 2017) at his residence in Ware County after an extended illness.

A native of Ware County, he was a former resident of Coal Valley, Ill., before moving back to Waycross two weeks ago. He served in the United States Army for six years and was discharged as a Sargeant (E5). He was at the time of his death employed by National Railway Equipment Company as vice president of operations. Years ago, he was employed by SCL Railroad.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Everette “J.E.” Thornton and Ruby Turner Thornton.

Survivors include his wife, Frances McKelvie Thornton, of Waycross; one son, James Raymond Thornton (Debbie), of Apopka, Fla.; one daughter, Annette Thornton Williams (Greg), of Lake Mary, Fla.; one step-son, Michael Coppola (Nikki), of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; five grandchildren, Justin Raymond Thornton, Jake Taylor Thornton, Tyler Thornton Haley, Braxton Burton Haley and Levi Coppola; five siblings, Ellis E. Thornton (Judy), of Gloucester, Va., Mary Minchew, of Waycross, Gary Thornton (Myra Hickox), of Waycross, Zelda Mullis (Fred), of Waycross, and Denise Lee (Jay), of Claxton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Moore Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com