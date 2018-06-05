June 5, 2018

Myrtle Lightsey Wright

Myrtle Lightsey Wright, 89, died Sunday (June 3, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a short illness.

She was born in Pierce County, and she lived all of her life in Waycross. She was the former office manager for architect John Huff and was a member of Central Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Barney L. Lightsey and Minnie Lee Boatright Lightsey. She was married to the late Sharpe Robert Wright Jr. and was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Bradford Giddens and Rachael Giddens.

She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Jacquelin W. Cocke (Wayne), of Havana, Fla., and Tamara W. Giddens (David), of Lyons; two grandchildren, Marcus Cocke III, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Celia C. Vogel (Christopher), of Jackson, Wyo.; two great-grandchildren, John Henry Giddens, of Lyons, and Robert Wayne “Bobby” Vogel, of Jackson, Wyo.; a cousin, Bernice Boatright, of Blackshear; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Mitchell Chapel at Baptist Village. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday morning at The Mitchell Chapel starting at 10 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501; Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava St., Waycross, Ga. 31501; or Baptist Village Retirement Communities, 2650 Carswell Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Brenda Elissa Tennison

A funeral for Brenda Elissa Tennison was held Monday afternoon as Bible Heritage Church with the Rev.Vince Inman officiating.

Burial followed in Telmore Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Robert Bolton, Derrick Goodman, Pat Haney, William Hayes, Devin Murphy, Chance Pearson and Andy Tennison.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.