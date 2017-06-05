June 5, 2017

Ruby Loretta Easterling

KINGSLAND — Ruby Loretta Easterling, 88, passed away Thursday (June 1, 2017) at her residence in Kingsland.

She was born on July 2, 1928 in Nahunta to the late Dillworth and Amanda Todd O’Neal. She graduated from Brantley County High School in 1945.

She lived in Fernandina Beach, Fla. for 56 years until moving to Camden County in 2004.

She worked for the Nassau County school system as a cafeteria worker until she retired in 1975.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton, who passed away in 2008, and son Gene who passed away in 1990.

She leaves behind her son, Wayne (Sue) Easterling, of Kingsland; sister, Dorothy Ballanti, of Waycross; grandchildren, Christopher (Christine) Easterling, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Jodi (David) Tippette, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Heather (Craig) Fussell, of Dublin; great-grandchildren, Landon, James and Christopher Tippette, Elizabeth, Emily and Christopher Easterling and Laney and Lauren Fussell.

A funeral is to be held today at 1 p.m. at the Burgess Chapel with Pastor Frank Camarotti officiating.

The family is receiving friends from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at Oxley-Heard.

She is to be laid to rest beside her husband in Bosque Bello Cemetery.

Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made in her name to Five Points Church, 736 Bonnieview Road, Fernandina Beach, Fla., 32034.

Please share her life story at www.oxleyheard.com

Lillian Herrin Batten

HICKOX — Lillian Herrin Batten, 90, of Hickox, passed away early Friday morning (June 2, 2017) at Bayview Nursing Home in Nahunta after an extended illness.

Born in Hickox, her parents were Ralph M. and Lois Dowling Herrin. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Walter Melton “Bo” Batten.

She was a homemaker and a member of Riverside Chapel Baptist Church. She was a very hard worker all of her life. During World War II, she welded on ships in Brunswick. She was a teacher in Waycross in her earlier years.

She loved her family, gardening and canning. She was a great neighbor and loved cooking especially for the tobacco help. She loved going to church events, doing the jitter bug, watching wrestling and fishing.

Survivors include her two sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Virginia Batten, of Yulee, Fla., and Danny and Karen Batten, of Hickox; four grandchildren and their spouses, Shane and Jill Batten, of Fernandina, Fla., Lisa and Jay Chavers, of Fernandina, Fla., Daniel and Mandy Batten, of Hickox, and Caity and Frankie McDaniel, of Hahira; seven great-grandchildren, Cole Chavers, Emilie Batten, Brynna Batten, Gabe Batten, Tate Batten, Judson McDaniel and Cayden Lillian McDaniel; a sister, Dottie Rowell, of Hickox; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral was to be held this morning at 11 o’clock at Riverside Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Wainright officiating. Burial was to follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Daniel Batten, Shane Batten, Jay Chavers, Cole Chavers, Frankie McDaniel and Randy Rowell.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Floyd Jenkins

Floyd Jenkins, 59, of 801 Naomi St., Apt. 412, Waycross, died in the early morning hours Thursday (June 1, 2017) at The Hospice House in Waycross.

Friends may call on the family at the residence on Reed Street.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear and will be announced.

Heidi Drury Perkins

Heidi Drury Perkins, 40, of Waycross, died early Saturday morning (June 3, 2017) at her parents’ residence in Waycross after a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Karlyn Proulx Smith

Karlyn Proulx Smith, 56, of Waycross, died Sunday morning (June 4, 2017) at her residence after a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Raymond H. Thornton

Raymond H. Thornton, 76, died Sunday evening (June 4, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Dr. Sivasubramaniam Aumbhagavan

Last rites for Dr. Sivasubramaniam Aumbhagavan took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Priest Mukundhan Bhattar.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Edna Mae Cadenhead

A funeral for Edna Mae Johnson Cadenhead took place Saturday at noon at Winona Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Randy Nease officiating, Robert Gibbs and Scott Reade doing remarks and the Rev. Gary Page bringing comments.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Ronald Deen, Jimmy Smith, Johnathan Smith, Barry Tanner, Tony Tanner, Robert Cole and Rick Oliver.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Olive Jones Yeomans

BRISTOL — A funeral for Olive Jones Yeomans, 99, was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bristol Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. R. C. James and Pastor Brett Howell.

Interment was in the Bristol Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Scott Yeomans, Wentz Chesson, Stacy Yeomans, Neil Smith, Thad Chesson, Al Yeomans and Russell Yeomans.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.