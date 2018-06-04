June 4, 2018

Moultry L. Peace

BLACKSHEAR — Moultry Langford Peace, 82, of Blackshear, passed away Monday afternoon (May 28, 2018) at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Baxley, June 6, 1935, he lived in Pierce County for most of his life. He was a graduate of Miami High School and attended the University of Georgia where he was a member of the UGA Flying Club. He served in the U.S. Army, and was a veteran having served in Germany.

He was a retired independent real estate appraiser and farmer. He previously worked as a supervisor for South Georgia Broiler, Inc. for several years and as an appraiser for Ag South Farm Credit.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Blackshear and was an avid outdoorsman with a heart for passing on the appreciation of the outdoors to future generations of hunters and anglers.

He was a son of the late Walter Handson and Varnie Bell Moody Peace. He was preceded in death by his step-mother, who raised him, Maude Altman Peace. He was also preceded in death by all of his brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Joyner Peace, of Blackshear; two sons, Michael Langford (Tanya Lovell) Peace, of Blackshear, and Edward Earle (Zyna Howard), Peace of Braselton; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Marie Peace, John Michael Peace, AnnaBeth Kathryn Peace, Zachary Edward Peace and Rachel Caroline Peace; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The funeral was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at First Baptist Church.

Officiating were Dr. Bill Young and Van McCall.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were John Michael Peace, Zachary Peace, Mark Joyner, Stephen Joyner, Austin Patterson, Michael Sapp, Cole West and Trent West.

Honorary pallbearers were Lamar Peace, Wayne Peace, Theron Anderson, Cy Boyer, Jon Harris, Jim Brewer, Stan Carver, Van McCall, Stacy Nobles, Richard Johnson and Dixon Knowlton.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516, Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, or to Martha Memorial Methodist Church, 6122 Stoney Brook Drive, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.

Brenda Tennison

Brenda Elissa Tennison, 45, died Friday (June 1, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick following an extended illness.

She was born in Walterboro, S.C., but lived in Pierce and Brantley County most of her life, having graduated from Pierce County High School in 1991. She was a homemaker and attended Bible Heritage Church in Waycross.

She was a daughter of the late Margaret Searson Pearson.

She is survived by her husband, James Tennison, of Waynesville; three children, Kenneth Tennison (Linda), Tyler Tennison and Brandon Tennison, all of Waynesville; two grandchildren, Brayden Tennison and Jackson Tennison; her father, Bobby Pearson, of Blackshear; four siblings, Kenneth Pearson, of Waynesville, Tony Pearson, of Blackshear, Priscilla Rogers (Billy), of Walterboro, S.C., and Juanita Hunt (Jimmy), of Walterboro, S.C.; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. today at Bible Heritage Church in Waycross. Burial will follow at Telmore Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Shelton L. McDowell

ATKINSON — Shelton Leon McDowell, 80, of Brunswick, passed away Friday morning (June 1, 2018) at his daughter’s residence in Brunswick, after an extended illness.

Born in Brunswick, he was the son of Frank Alexander McDowell and Thelma Lee Miller McDowell. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie and Robert McDowell, three sisters, Frankie Bennett, Lana Taylor and Sara Frye.

He attended Atkinson Church of God of Prophecy, was a self-employed shrimper which he truly loved. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time with his horses and his cat “Midnight.” But most of all he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Young McDowell, of Atkinson; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Beth Davis, of Atkinson; three daughters and a son-in-law, Tara and William Hamilton, of Brunswick, Melissa Scott, of Atkinson, and Tina Davis, of Atkinson; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank McDowell, of South Carolina, David and Mary McDowell, of Brunswick, and Ben and Faye McDowell, of Waynesville; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Marcia McDowell, of Brunswick, Diane and Danny Waggoner, of Hortense, Kathy McDowell, of Brunswick, and Margaret Davis, of Tennessee; 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; several nieces nephews and other relatives.

Visitation was held Sunday at 12 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home Nahunta, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Lane Cemetery in Atkinson with the Rev. Charles Florey officiating.

Pallbearers were Shane Turner, William Lewis, Zack Turner, Dakoda Davis, Ryan Davis and Blake Turner.

Honorary pallbearers were Andy Bennett, Ben Dowdy, Franklin Warner, Remington Hite and William Hamilton.

Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Myrtle L. Wright

Myrtle Lightsey Wright, 89, died Sunday (June 3, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Vernon ‘Bunny’ King

A funeral for Vernon Jackson “Bunny” King took place Sunday afternoon at University Boulevard Church of God with remarks by the Rev. Wanda Peacock, the Rev. David Davis and the Rev. Jerry Herndon officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Denny Mixon, Charlie Aldaba, Micah Harrell, K.C. Cox, Jonthan Harden, J.R. Millhorn and Gavin Lowe.

Honorary pallbearers were the Adult Sunday School Class.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Margie Smith Meeks

A funeral for Margie L. Smith Meeks was held Saturday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Dinsbeer and the Rev. Tim Williams officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery with the Rev. David Meeks officiating the committal.

Pallbearers were Levi Boals, Lane Boals, Jordan Scheider, Timmy Smith, Loran McDaniel, Royce Odam, Luke Williams, Tony Smith and Joshua Corbitt.

Honorary pallbearers were, Macy Meeks, Hunter Meeks and Chuck Smith.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.