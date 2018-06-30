June 30, 2018

Mozelle ‘Toots’ Jones

Mozelle “Toots” Jones was born July 12, 1935 in Telmore to the late Leola Maultsby Pearson and Moses Robinson.

She was reared by the late Adline Jacobs. She was educated in the Public School System of Waycross and was a graduate of Center High School, class of 1955. Upon graduating from high school, she worked diligently to support her family, which included employment with Gold Kist Pecan Company for 22 years and Waycross Molded Products for 15 years.

At the age of 27, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior when she joined the First Born Church of the Living God, under the late Elder J.L. Hill.

A few years later, she moved her membership to the Mother Church under the late Bishop H.J. Echols. Ms. Mozelle served in various aspects of the ministry local and national, as a member of the City Wide Usher Board of Waycross, a Diocese Usher, Prayer Band Member, Deaconess, and Sunday School teacher. She was a faithful steward of Cathedral of Faith Ministries while under the leadership of Senior Bishop Leonard Goode.

She was known for her love of hats, her dog Juicy, her Southern hospitality and, most of all, the soul food that her blessed hands prepared.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Moses “Jack” Moody, and two sisters Inez Robinson and Vera Robinson.

She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Joyce Wells, of Palm Bay, Fla., Glory Jones Lisero, of San Angelo, Texas, Sheila Jones of Madison, Ala.; two sons, Napoleon Jones, of Atlanta, and James Carnell Jones, of College Park; Four loving sisters, Bettie D. Wilson (Bill), of Waycross, Leila Mae Sanders, of Jamaica Queens, N. Y., Ludean Willis, of Waycross, Thelma Hawes, of Wilmington, N.C.; one brother-in-law, Robert Jones, of Atlanta; one sister-in-law, Ella Fitch, of Hartford, Conn.; aunts, Inez Studivent, Ruth Mae Jones, Evelyn Robinson, Lillie Mae Robinson and Rosetta Robinson, all of Waycross; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Casonya Brown, of Stone Mountain; one God-daughter, Andrea Burse-Scotton, of Waycross; beloved kids, Leonard Burse III (Gwen) and Carlton Burse (Tara); special friends, Leonard and Eva Burse and Hattie Ruth Cunningham; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation and public viewing will be Friday, July 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, Waycross.

The funeral will be Saturday, July 7, 11 a.m., at Macedonia Baptist Church.

The Jones family will be accepting family and friends starting Tuesday, July 3, at 820 Woodward St., Waycross.

All floral arrangements may be sent to Lamb’s International Funeral Home, 3360 Buena Vista Road, Columbus, Ga. 31906

Crystal McBride

Crystal McShae McBride, 24, of Waycross, died Thursday (June 29, 2018) evening at Memorial Satilla Health.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.