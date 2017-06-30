June 30, 2017

Jamie Ponder Woodard

Jamie Ponder Woodard, 37, passed away Monday (June 26, 2017) at his residence in Decatur.

A resident of Atlanta, he was a native of Waycross where he graduated third in the 1997 Ware Magnet School Class. He was born July 30, 1979 and was the only child of James D. Woodard Jr. and Angelia Ponder Woodard.

Affiliated with the Baptist faith, he was an avid reader, trivia guru and he loved to cook.

He graduated summa cum laude from Mercer University in 2000 with a degree in political science as well as one in communication and theater arts. In 2003, he graduated cum laude from Mercer Law School where he was both editor of Law Review and a member of the Moot Court Board.

He began practicing law in Atlanta in 2003 at Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers, LLC, and later joined the Wellborn & Walace, LLC, becoming a named partner in Wellborn, Wallace & Woodard LLC in 2008.

Just recently, he opened his own law firm, Woodard Law Firm, LLC. His practice includes the representation of diverse entities and individuals in a wide variety of civil litigation including complex, multi-party litigation in federal and state courts throughout the United States. A large amount of his experience for the last 10 years has been in intellectual property as well as employment and fiduciary law.

His accomplishments include substantial experience as lead counsel in business, IP Technology and insurance litigation matters, gained invaluable experience as defense litigator, J.D. (Cum Laude) from Mercer University, B.A. (Summa Cum Laude) in political science and strategic communication from Mercer University, selected as a 2016 Georgia Rising Star, AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell, named a 2017 Georgia Rising Star by Atlanta Magazine, member of Stonewall Bar Association and member of State Bar of Georgia Committee on Technology.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry and Edith Ponder, paternal grandparents, James D. Woodard Sr. and Irene Woodard, one aunt, Sharon K. Justice, and one uncle, Billy Joe Woodard.

Survivors include his parents, James David “Jimmy” Woodard Jr. and Angelia Ponder Woodard, of Waycross, one aunt, Ann Woodard Webb, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and numerous cousins and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Thursday (July 6, 2017) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mercer University School of Law for the Class of 2003 Scholarship Fund, 1501 Mercer University Drive, Macon, Ga. 31207.

Barbara Young Darsey

A funeral for Barbara Young Darsey was held Thursday morning at Zenith Baptist Church with the Rev. Mitchell Deems and the Rev. Dwayne Tanner officiating.

Burial followed in Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Doug Bartram, Lamar Darsey, Danny Hampton, James Hampton, Jim Mixon and Robert Young.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ellen Hattaway

Mary Ellen Noble Hattaway died peacefully at her home on Wednesday (June 28, 2017) in Waycross, at the age of 89.

She was born March 4, 1928 in Waycross to Joseph Comer Noble and Vesta Kate Noble. She married Marvin Dewitt Hattaway in 1946. They were married for 70 years and had four children.

She attended Isabella Street Elementary School and was a 1945 graduate of Waycross High School. In addition to being a homemaker, she was employed by Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Credit Union. She spent many years in the medical field working for Dr. Ray Eleazer, DDS, Dr. Ivey Jacobs and Dr. Davis Jacobs.

She served as president of the Elks Aidmore Auxiliary and raised money for the March of Dimes Mother’s March. Once she retired, she spent time sewing and working as a Pink Lady volunteer at Memorial Hospital, which later became Satilla Regional Medical Center, devoting more than 7,500 hours to serving patients.

She was an active and dedicated member of the First Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Dewitt Hattaway, a son, Steven Hattaway, a daughter, Laura Ann Hattaway, and a sister, Mildred Noble Richardson.

She is survived by her children, Michael Dewitt Hattaway (Fancy) and Joseph Neal Hattaway, grandchildren, Jennifer Hattaway Denham (Michael) and Joseph Nicholas Hattaway, and two great-grandchildren, Henry Patton Denham and Julia Hattaway Denham.

She requested that the following family friends be thanked for their love and support over the last year: Sheila Leviton, Camille Purcell, Anna Wade and Donna Dyson.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Miles-Odum Funeral Home beginning at 9:15 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary Ellen’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice at 664 Scranton Road, No. 103 Brunswick, Ga. 31502.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lounette S. Sams

Lounette Steverson Sams, 87, of Woodstock, formerly of Waycross, died Wednesday (June 28, 2017) at Woodstock Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness.

She was born in Atkinson County to the late Coley Jackson and Lettie Fussell Steverson. She was a graduate of Waresboro High School class of 1947 and lived in Waycross for 38 years where she worked for Reuben Brothers and a local cap company as a seamstress.

She moved to Kingsland for a few years with her son and has lived in Woodstock for the last 20 years with her daughter. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Acworth. She enjoyed quilting, crafts and especially travelling. She was also the best biscuit maker ever.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas Sams Sr., one son, Brian Thrift, three sisters, Bessie Mae Smith, Anzady Courson and Yvonne Yawn, seven brothers, Jack Steverson, Shorty Steverson, David Steverson, Felton Steverson, Leroy Steverson, Clifford Steverson and Jim Steverson, and a step-daughter, Charlene Kilcrease.

Survivors include three children, Barbara Giddens (Billy), of Woodstock, Coley Thrift (Charlene), of Waycross, George Thrift (Deborah), of Kingsland; nine grandchildren, Billy A. Giddens (Lisa), of Woodstock, Brad Giddens (Nichole), of Pleasant Hill, Ore., Becky Kerstetter (Adam), of Acworth, Andrew Thrift (Kim), of Waycross, Colene Denton, of Vidalia, Randall Thrift, of Waycross, Michael Johnson (Heather), of Jacksonville, Fla., Brian Thrift (Ashley), of Lawrenceville, Kelly Thrift (Jaclyn), of Warrensburg, Mo.; 17 great-grandchildren; two step-sons, Lloyd O. Sams and Charles T. Sams Jr.; one step-daughter, Margaret Ray; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Swamp Road Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Senora Hurt Jones

HOMERVILLE — Senora Dare Hurt Jones, 98, passed away Wednesday (June 28, 2017) in the Langdale Hospice House, Valdosta, surrounded by her three daughters, following a short illness.

She was born Sept. 30, 1918 in Scottsville, Va., to the late Eugene Jackson Hurt and Julia Herndon Hurt.

She was a member of Homerville First Baptist Church, the Clinch County Retired Educators Association and the Georgia Retired Educators. She was a former member of the Homerville Exchange Club, Pink Ladies and Woman’s Club. After 59 1/2 years, she retired from The Clinch County Board of Education as bookkeeper on her 87th birthday.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy P. Jones.

Survivors are three daughters and sons-in-law, Judy Jones and Bob Cohn, of Titusville, Fla., Jean Jones and Danny Leccese, of Homerville, and Peggy Jones and Gary Cooper, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; five grandsons, Parrish and Barbie Allison, Ben and April Cohn, Vince and Angie Leccese, Scott Leccese and Eric and Emily Leccese; 10 great-grandchildren, Ashlee Allison, Kaitlyn Allison, Madelyn Allison, Grant Leccese, Evan Leccese, Isabella Leccese, Daniel Leccese, Joshua Leccese, Levi Cohn and Garrison Teague; three great-great-grandchildren, Clayton, Landon and Colin; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Homerville First Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Pine Forest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church.

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

James H. Crews

James H. Crews, 73, died Wednesday afternoon (June 28, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Hilliard, Fla., but his military career led him to several places living in Hinesville and Waycross most of his life. He retired after 20 years of service from the United States Army. He was also a carpenter by trade and attended Jordan New Congregational Methodist Church.

He was a son of the late Sam and Selma Crews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Jean Sowell, Rachel Gilliard and Peggy Foster, and three brothers, John Crews, Sam Crews and Roger Crews.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Crews, of Blackshear; two sons, Jamie Crews (wife, Kiesha), of Waycross, and Kevin Crews (wife, Nancy), of Ft. Myers, Fla.; two granddaughters, Amber Crews, of Waycross, and Jessica Crews, of Webster, Fla.; two sisters, Lula Strickland (late husband, Strick), of Waycross, and Vonnie Ryles (husband, Bob), of Callahan, Fla.; a brother, W.W. Crews, of Waycross, and numerous nieces and nephews.

“To my adopted daughters of hospice, Michelle, Misty and Denise. I have fell in love with all of you. You are part of my family. I have been with you a long time. I can’t wait to see you come every week. So I will say you all mean the world to me. Also, from my heart to yours, everyone in Hospice I say many thanks to you all.”

A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Jordan Cemetery in Dixie Union.

The family will be receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jonathan Haywood

Deacon Jonathan Haywood, 82, of Folkston, died Wednesday night (June 28, 2017) at UF Health Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Fla. after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.