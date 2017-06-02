June 3, 2017

Lexi Rice Crawford

A funeral for Lexi Rice Crawford was held Friday afternoon at Swamp Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Joey Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gary Rice, Pacey McMillan, Julian McMillan, Matthew Eason, Donnie Corbett and Clint Inman.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rhoda Gilliard Cox

A funeral for Rhoda Gilliard Cox was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Jeffers officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Alvin Gilliard, Ronnie Gilliard, Wayne Gilliard, Jerry Gilliard, Linton Gilliard and Jason Gilliard.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.