June 29, 2018

Shirley Bernice Lowe

Shirley Bernice Lowe, 67, died Saturday (June 23, 2018) at 2:30 a.m. at Dorminy Hospital in Fitzgerald after an illness.

She was a Waycross native and received her formal education from the Waycross public school system. She was a member of St. Luke AME Church as a child.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Small, of Stillwater, Okla., and Tryphena Anderson (Jerry), of Waycross; her sisters, Julia Alston, Waycross, Linda Green, Brunswick, Kathyrn Moultrie, Ft. Myers, Fla., Barbara Reynolds, Brunswick, and Sandra Kennedy (Clarence), Waycross; her brothers, Ollie Davis Jr. (Emma), of Waycross, Bernard Davis (Connie), Waycross, and Timmy Davis, Oklahoma City; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends of the family are being received at 803 Sweat St. (Anderson residence) and 400 E. Waring St., J-3.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Welch-Brinkley Mortuary. Memorialization will be by cremation. The date of the service will be June 30.

Freida Lucille Vicks

FOLKSTON — A celebration of life service for Freida Lucille Vicks, 76, of Folkston, will be held Sunday at 12 p.m. at Mt. New Home Missionary Baptist Church 417 Dixie Lake Road, with the church pastor, the Rev. Robert L. Alderman Sr., bringing words of comfort.

“Shan,” as she was affectionately known, was born June 16, 1942 in Folkston (Charlton County) to the late Louie Vicks and Eula Mae Stokes Vicks. She received her formal education from the Charlton County public school system.

She was a devoted member of Mt. New Home Missionary Baptist Church. Her work history include being a cook for Truck City and as a childcare worker at Roberson’s Daycare in Folkston.

She went on to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday (June 24, 2018) at LifeCare Center of Hilliard, Fla., surrounded by her loving family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Harvey, and two brothers, Charles Vicks and Kenneth Louie Vicks.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Emma Blackshear, of Folkston, Eula Wilson (Demetrius), of Chesapeake, Va., Denise Vicks-Holmes, of Kingsland, Monica Spatcher (Darrell), of Folkston, Anita Vicks, of Brunswick; a granddaughter she raised as a daughter, Kimberly Kenney, of Folkston; her sons, Joseph Harvey (Yvonne), of Folkston, Fredrick Vicks, of Villa Rica; two sisters, Carletha Ramirez, Denise Jackson, both of Folkston; two brothers, Lance Vicks (NaTasha), of Leesburg, and Terry Vicks, of Brunswick; 29 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; special nephew, Christopher Brown, of Folkston; special friends, Irene Duncan, Leola Baker, Lucille Hannans, Shirley Reed, Rose Bailey; two God-sent daughters, Cecilia Gibson and Jennifer Mitchell-Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Vicks residence, 58 Rosa Parks Road.

Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Memorial Cemetery, Folkston.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

Martha Lee Edwards

FOLKSTON — A celebration of life service for Martha Lee Edwards, 82, of Folkston, will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Jerusalem Holiness Church, 6 Mt. Carmel St., with the church pastor, Elder Dr. Terrance Pender, bringing words of comfort.

She was born April 21, 1936 in Homerville (Clinch County) to the late Joe Webb and Charley Webb. She received her formal education from the Clinch County school system.

She moved to Folkston at an early age where she lived until her demise Monday (June 18, 2018).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Moses Edwards Jr., five children, Lucille Edwards, Willie C. Edwards, Donald Edwards, James Edwards and Bobby Edwards, and a sister, Irene Webb.

She accepted Christ as her person Savior and was a longtime member of Jerusalem Holiness Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include six daughters, Martha Ann Edwards, Jean Green (Leon), Dianna Flagg, Betty Jean Edwards, all of Folkston, Barbara Edwards, of Ellenton, Mary Ann Riley (Harold), of Jacksonville, Fla.; six sons, Joe Edwards, of Vidalia , Robert Lee Edwards (Carolyn), of Ellenton, Ulysses Edwards (Patricia Ann), of Albany, Willie Edwards, of Vidalia, Lester Edwards, of Orlando, Fla., Billy Edwards, of Folkston; grandchildren; great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren; other other relative and friends.

Friends are being received at 588 Sixth St., Folkston.

The body will lie in repose at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

Interment will be in Green Cemetery in Silco (Camden County).

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Alfred Royals

PEARSON — Alfred Royals, 78, of Pearson, passed away Tuesday evening (June 26, 2018) at the Berrien Nursing Center of Nashville.

A native of Ambrose, he was born Sept. 13, l940, the son of Joseph Smith and Cleo Griffis Royals.

He worked for many years as a manager for Winn-Dixie, later as a security guard and as a switchboard operator with Satilla Memorial Hospital.

He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Pearson Ward.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Royals, great-grandson, Karson Cribb, and brothers-in-law, Richard Zimmerman, James Cribb and Lawton Thomas.

Survivors include, two sons, David Royals and Sheree Craig, of Pearson, Joshua Turner, of Blackshear; four daughters, Melissa Gurley (husband, Craig), of Pearson, Carla Ann Royals (Reggie Johnson), of Pearson, Sandra Gail Jordan (husband, Nickie), of Waycross, Sheila Joan Lang (husband, James), of Waycross; two brothers, Aaron Royals (wife, Irma), of Axson; Joseph Smith Royals Jr. (wife, Gail), of Pearson; four sisters, Annie Mae Cribb, of Waycross, Judy Ann Zimmerman, of Axson, Jennell Thomas, of Pearson, Joyce Mullin (husband, Larry), of Pearson; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Pearson Ward, with Bishop Clee Sirmans, Bishop Steve Sirmans, and Bishop Dan Vickers officiating.

Interment will follow in the Bagley Cemetery near Nicholls.

Visitation will be held today at Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson from 6 to 9 p.m.

The body will lie in state at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Relihan Funeral Home, of Pearson, is in charge of the arrangements.