June 29, 2017

Anne Landrum Lee

Anne Landrum Lee, of Hoboken, fell asleep in the Lord Tuesday (June 27, 2017) after complications from back surgery performed on May 9.

She was born Aug. 7, 1947 in Waycross. Her parents were the late W.J. “Willie” Landrum and Myrtice Carter Landrum.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Landrum Music, June Landrum Griffin and Vonette Landrum Lee, and brothers, Billy Landrum and Harold “Buddy” Landrum.

She grew up in the Waresboro community. She graduated from Ware County High School in 1965 and always remained very active with her graduating class.

She married her sweetheart, Glynn Lee, of Brantley County, Nov. 7, 1965. She attended nursing school and graduated in 1966 as an LPN. She worked as an ICU nurse early in her career, was a lab technician at Scapa Dryers, and then served as office manager for Packer Diagnostic Clinic/Waycross Internal Medicine for 19 years.

She owned and operated Z-Way Truck Stop for 12 years. She worked in various nursing homes over the years and always kept her nursing license current because she loved being a nurse. She cared for many of her family and friends in their time of need as well.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, designing jewelry, doll making and collecting and refinishing antiques. Her favorite activity was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, Glynn Lee, of Hoboken, her two daughters, Lynda Lee Smith (husband Doug), of Johns Creek, and Cyndee Lee Bonacci (husband Ryan), of Lawrenceville, four grandchildren, Lauryn Smith, Shea Bonacci, Isaac Bonacci and Phillip Bonacci, one brother, Robert “Bobby” Landrum, of Waycross, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Music Funeral Home in Waycross Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at High Bluff Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Henry ‘Geech’ Davis Jr.

A celebration of life for Henry “Geech” Davis Jr., who died Wednesday (June 21, 2017) at the Arbor View Satilla Nursing Home following an extended illness, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Welch & Brinkley Mortuary.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends will assemble at 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home on the day of the funeral.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

He was a native of Claxton who lived in Waycross for many years.

He is survived by several brothers and sisters, several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and a host of friends.

Arrangements are with the Welch & Brinkley Mortuary.

Johnny L. Stafford

A celebration of life service for Deacon Johnny Stafford, of Folkston, will be held Saturday at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 18 Mt. Carmel St., Folkston, with Bishop Vandell Milton offering words of comfort.

He was born Aug. 3, 1932 in Folkston to the late Nathaniel Stafford and Elizabeth Dasher Stafford.

Throughout his life he was known as “Minnow” but mostly as “Jackpot.” To his children, he was simply Daddy — wonderful, caring, humble, quiet, conservative, firm, sincere, grateful, faithful and a great father.

Since the age of 12, he began working and eventually quit school in the ninth grade to assist his parents financially until his father became a pullman car porter. Working those various jobs and spending time on his grandparents’ farm developed an impeccable work ethic.

He served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and subsequently completed his GED through the Veterans GI Bill program. In 1956, he began employment with Gilman Paper Company, St. Marys, and retired after 39 years of service.

The surnames Dasher and Stafford meant everything to him. So he made his name, Johnny Lee Stafford, remarkably good. Yes, his word was his bond and his beautiful penmanship further validated his sincerity. He loved fishing, vegetable gardening and was a big fan of baseball, especially the Brooklyn Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

On May 23, 1958 he joined in Holy Matrimony with Catherine Waye, a union which lasted 36 years.

In June 1980, Deacon Stafford joined Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Henry L. Baker where he served faithfully as an usher, trustee, church bus driver and ultimately ordained into the Diaconate Ministry on Feb. 17, 1991.

Deacon Stafford departed this life on Friday (June 23, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Riverside, Jacksonville, Fla., following a lengthy illness.

The children celebrating his memories: are Willie S. Austin, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Michael L. Stafford, of Folkston, Anthony M. Stafford, of Folkston, Gwendolyn (Josh) Linder, of Jacksonville, Fla., Karen A. Stafford, of Folkston, Lawanda P. (Darryl) McCoy, of Jacksonville, Fla., Avery M. Stafford, of Jacksonville, Fla., and LaTonya A. Stafford, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a special cousin reared as his own, Faye (Ronald) Dolloway, of New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, McGarette Maxwell, Yvonne L. Stafford, Tiffany Stafford, Emeritus Stafford, Patashia P. Bolden, Joubert Linder, Gabriel Davis, Jourdin Stafford; and 13 great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Nathaniel Jr. (Genieve) Stafford, of Folkston; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, special life-long devoted family members and friends.

Friends are being received at the Stafford home, 17 Clay St., Folkston.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.

Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Memorial Cemetery with military honors.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

Modena Moore Paulk

Mattie Modena Moore Paulk, 85, passed away Friday (June 23, 2017).

Affectionately called Modena by many and “Maudeen” by her late husband, Frank Paulk, she was born and reared in Ware County, the sixth of eight children born to the union of Charlie and Louetta Moore on Dec. 20, 1931.

She attended and graduated from the public schools of Waycross. She continued her education at Albany State College, Albany, whereby she received her bachelor of science degree in education.

In the meantime, she met and married George Franklin Paulk, and to this union were born two children, the Rev. Dr. Wanda K. Paulk Holder and the Rev. Winston Keith Paulk.

She began her journey of teaching in Ambrose at the Paulk School. She continued her career of teaching at Carters School in Douglas. After moving back to Waycross, she maintained her zeal for teaching at Bailey Street Elementary School and McDonald Street Elementary School.

It was at this juncture she decided to enhance her gift of teaching by matriculating at Valdosta State University and receiving her masters of education. Shortly afterward, she was shifted from the standard classroom and became a Title I teacher. She was exemplary in her skills as a teacher, always in command of her classroom and highly respected by her colleagues until she was asked to become a principal. She refused the offer and said, “There would be too many I may have to fire.”

In all her academic achievements, she took greater pride in her walk with the Lord that began as a child in Macedonia Baptist Church, Waycross. There she was under strong teaching, training and nurturing in the word of God. She sang in the choir; she was a part of the church’s finance team, a major player in planning an array of events for the church and was on the church’s announcement team. She was a committed and loyal member of Macedonia for all of her childhood and a great portion of her adult life.

After much wrestling within, she felt led to transfer her membership to St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Her service rendered unto the Lord became so deeply rooted in her heart that her “servant” passion extended beyond the church walls.

She expressed her love of mission by caring for the sick and shut-in. She collected baskets and purchased fruit, juice, booklets and other items to fill the baskets to deliver at homes (private and nursing) and the hospital. During her visits, if the opportunity presented itself, she would teach God’s word. Whenever she would visit her daughter, she would search through her home loading up on every basket she could find.

Though she loved and served many, she made it clear that her greatest love, second to loving God, were her son and daughter. During one of her moments of sickness, she told the nurse that her children were her best doctors.

This beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister’s physical presence departed, but the spirit of her life is cherished in the hearts of many: her daughter, Wanda, of Decatur; son and daughter, Winston and Janel, of Summerville S.C.; five grandchildren, Cedric Middleton, Franklin E. Holder, Monita A. Holder, Madelyne A. Paulk, Danielle M. Paulk; three great-grandchildren, Nyzia, Jordan, Ava; three siblings, Leatha Jones (Va.); Clara Briant (Ga.) and Cleveland Moore (Ga.); brother-in-law, Cleophus Paulk (Ga.); four great-aunts, Inez Studivent, Lillie Mae Robinson, Evelyn Robinson, Rutha Mae Jones and Rosetta Robinson; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who will never forget Modena.

A home-going service is scheduled Saturday at 3 p.m. at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 Pittman St.

The body will lie in state at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

Johnny Paul Miller

Johnny Paul Miller, 63, of Waycross died Tuesday morning (June 27, 2017) at UF Health North Campus in Jacksonville after a short illness.

He was born in Lafayette, La., to the late John E. Miller and Verdie “Toot Toot” Creadur Miller. He lived here for more than 25 years and worked for many years at Thom’s Transport and more recently worked for Trucks Incorporated as a truck driver. He always enjoyed camping, racing go-carts and fishing.

Survivors include five children, Brandy Barnes (Jeffrey Stone), of Jesup, Rusty Barnes (Angela Barnes), of Waycross, Shawn Guzman, of Savannah, Johnny Miller Jr., of Louisiana, Boss Miller (Katie Miller), of Waycross; his girlfriend, Brenda Bryant, of Waycross, and her children, Alan Mercer (Tracy) and Michael Mercer; seven grandchildren, Ranie Thrift, Jacob Schuyler, Dakota Barnes, Tyler Barnes, Lindsey Barnes, Hunter Barnes and Lovely Miller; one great-grandchild, Alayna Thrift; and several other relatives.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the fellowship hall at the Waycross Seventh Day Adventist Church on Lee Avenue.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Armour Hill Jr.

Armour Hill Jr., 74, of 1888 Cannon St., Atlanta, formerly of Hoboken, departed this earthly life Saturday (June 24, 2017) at Harbor Grace Hospital of Atlanta, with loved ones at his bedside.

He was born Sept. 18, 1942 to the late Armour Hill Sr. and Everlina Hill.

He worked at Atlanta Welder Company and retired as a master welder. He became a member of Welcome Friend Baptist Church in Ellenwood and later became a deacon of the church.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Armour Sr. and Everlina Hill, one sister, Mary Newberry, and two brothers, David Hill and Jimmy Lee Hill.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory with those who loved him, his wife, Carnette Hill, of Decatur; two sons, Jason Hill, of Decatur, and Terry Bridges (Janice); three daughters, Cardellia Baker (Kirby), Ellenwood, Vickie Harley (Kelly), of Decatur, Dr. Barbara Mitchell (Floyd); five brothers, Billy George Hill, Aaron Hill, Ronnie Hill (Lynette), Paul Hill and Joseph Hill; two sisters, Elouise Wesley and Alberta Graham (Clifford); 16 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; four brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Blackshear, with Pastor Kenneth Price offering words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

The cortege will assemble at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the home of his sister, Elouise Hill Wesley, at 5507 Murdock Drive, Blackshear.

The family is receiving friends at Mrs. Wesley’s home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Cecil Pittman

Cecil Pittman, 89, died Wednesday morning (June 28, 2017) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation.

He worked at Standard Container of Homerville, Spatola Shoe Factory, and he was a security guard King Edward Cigar Factory.

He was a native of Manor and lived most of his life in Waycross. He worked as a security guard at Standard Container of Homerville and attended Waycross First Assembly of God.

He was the son of the late Clayton Pittman and Eva Fitchett Pittman. He was the husband of the late Eveline Daniels Pittman.

Survivors include two daughters, Rachel Buckley (husband, Jimmy), of Waycross, and Shirley Pinson, of Waycross; three sons, James Pittman (wife, Debra), of Blackshear, Andy Pittman, of Waycross, and Cecil Dewayne Pittman (wife, Ellen), of Waycross; grandchildren, April Dawn Lemhart, Kelly Jean Steveson, and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donnie Pittman and Jerry Pittman; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by singing the online registry at www.musicuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lounette S. Sams

Lounette Steverson Sams, 87, formerly of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (June 28, 2017) at the Woodstock Nursing Home and Rehab in Woodstock.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

J.W. Harris

James William “J.W.” Harris, 80, of Nahunta, passed away Tuesday night (June 27, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta, he was the son of William Brantley Harris and Mary White Harris. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Franklin Harris.

He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Southside Baptist Church and the Nahunta Masonic Lodge No. 391. He was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for the past 45 years. He was the owner of Harris Chevron for many years and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and loved his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 56 years, Edna Grace Lee Harris, of Nahunta; a son and daughter-in-law, William and Robyne Harris, of Hoboken; a daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Dennis Crews, of Hoboken; four grandchildren and their spouses, Whitney and Jeremy Murray, of Blackshear, Jaren and Chris Lebar, of Hickox, Brandon and Kristen Crews, of Hoboken, and Jamie and Alex Garro, of Chesapeake, Va.; seven great-grandchildren; his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Jean and Edward Chancey, of Nahunta; his Air Force brother and sister-in-law, Billy Wayne and Jean Pierce, of Cleveland, Tenn.; and also several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating.

Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Herrin, Brandon Crews, Phillip Chancey, Steve Lee and Eddie Lee.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church by 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The family will receive friends at his residence, 50 Lewis St., Nahunta.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Jamie Ponder Woodard

Jamie Ponder Woodard, 37, died suddenly Monday (June 26, 2017) at his residence in Decatur.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Gwendolyn K. Merck

Gwendolyn K. Merck, 92, died Tuesday night (June 27, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health following a brief illness.

She was a native and life-long resident of Ware County. She was the wife of the late William Francis “Billy” Merck and had celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary prior to his death Oct. 19, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Lowry Scott Keefe and Alma Huggins Keefe. She was a graduate of Wacona High School.

She and her husband owned and operated Enterprise Manufacturing for many years where she served as bookkeeper. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church and a member of the Adult Bible Sunday School Class. She was a former member and treasurer of the Green Thumb Garden Club.

Survivors include four sons, William Francis Merck II (wife, Ksenia), of Orlando, Fla., Lowry Scott Merck (wife, Beverly) and David Keefe Merck (wife, Natalie), of Waycross, and Jeffrey Charles Merck (wife, Julie), of Summerville, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Claire Gardner (husband, Bill), Kevin Merck (wife, Heather), Kelly Sheedy (husband, Noah), Stacey Thrift (husband, Jason), David K. Merck Jr. (wife, Michelle), Jackie Strickland, Amy Strickland, Jessica Correa (husband, Edwin) and Paul Merck; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Geraldine Keefe Demcheck, of New Orleans, La.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church.

Members of the Adult Bible Sunday School Class and the Green Thumb Garden Club are asked to gather at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ellen Hattaway

Mary Ellen Hattaway, 89, of Waycross, died Wednesday evening (June 28, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Betty Claire Crews

A funeral for Betty Claire Crews was held Wednesday evening at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Freddie Newman officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Charles Schuyler, Stephen Bailey, Justin Wilson, Jerry Altman, Derek Dixon, Jaxson Taylor and Jayden Music Taylor.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.