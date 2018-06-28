June 28, 2018

Ruth Ellen Beverly

Ruth Ellen Beverly, 88, died early Wednesday morning (June 27, 2018) at Baptist Village Nursing Home following a brief illness.

She was the daughter of the late Robert Davis and Blanche Rigdon Brady. She and her husband, Howard Julian “Cotton” Beverly, were married 58 years prior to his death. She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Alexander Beverly. She will be remembered by her family as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a member of Nicholls Baptist Church, of Nicholls. She was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church, Sweat Memorial Baptist Church and Southside Baptist Church in Waycross.

Survivors include a daughter, Shirley Beverly Thomas, (husband, Barry), of Nicholls; five sons, Jack Beverly (wife, June Ellen), of Pearson, Paul Beverly (wife, Nell), of Waycross, John Beverly (wife, Debbie), of Grand Island, Neb., Neal Beverly (wife, Shirley), of Gladstone, Mo., and Robert Beverly (fiancée, Denise), of Fordland, Mo.; 12 grandchildren, Shane Thomas (wife, Paloma), Stacey Anderson (husband, James) Jay Beverly, Kevin Beverly, Brandi Beverly, Chris Beverly (fiancée, Lori), Samantha Beverly, Britney Beverly, Austin Beverly, Tim Beverly (wife, Kat), Michael Beverly (wife, Ashley), and Aleshia Beverly; 20 great-grandchildren, K.J. Thomas, Kooper Thomas, Ian Hickox, Grey Alexander, Dillan Anderson, Kierra Anderson, Cotton Turkett, Addison Beverly, Gavin Beverly, Makayla Beverly, Jaxson Beverly, Taylor Beverly, Nicolus Beverly, MaeCynn Beverly, Leighton Beverly, Tristan Beverly, Caydence Beverly, Phillip Beverly, Piper Beverly and Michael Beverly; and numerous other relatives.

The family would like to express their deepest and heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Baptist Village Retirement Communities and Hospice Satilla for the care extended to their mother.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Nicholls Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ned Gordon Sr.

Ned Gordon Sr., 76, died Saturday morning (June 23, 2018 in Newark (Essex County), N.J. at his residence after an illness.

He was born Feb. 26, 1942 in Waycross to the late Eugene Gordon and Henri Lee Alexander Gordon. He received his formal education from the Waycross public school system.

He lived in Waycross until moving to Newark, N.J. in 1985, where he worked for Remco Inc. for 20 years and later worked for and retired from the City of Newark.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Herbert Gordon, Freddie Gordon and Grady Gordon.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. in Hazzard Hill Cemetery with Senior Bishop Leonard Goode, pastor of Cathedral of Faith Ministry bringing words of comfort.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Ned Erick Gordon Jr. (Patricia), of Waynesville, Mo., Cynthia Whitening, of Newark, N.J., and Olenka Worley, of Arizona; five grandchildren, Ned E. Gordon II, Christina Gordon, both of Waynesville, Mo., Quawee Whitening, Daaiyah Whitening and Ayeshia Whitening, all of Newark, N.J.; sibling, Juanita McClendon (Johnny), of Newark, N.J., Jaudon Gordon, Bonnie Ruth Virgil (Tony), both of Waycross, and Ronnie Gordon, of Newark, N.J.; and nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Fluker Funeral Home 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, is serving the Gordon family.

Gloria J. Mincey

HOMERVILLE — Gloria J. Mincey, 57, of Argyle, passed away Wednesday (June 20, 2018) after an extended illness.

She was born April 18, 1961, the youngest daughter of six children, in Homerville to the Late Wallace Mincey Sr. and Bertha Dawson-Mincey. She gained her education through the Clinch County school system, graduating in 1979.

She was involved in many activities while in school with singing being her favorite. She won several regional singing competitions.

She attended Waycross College where she completed the curriculum to become a teacher. While at Waycross College, she was honored for having the highest score on the written portion of the Georgia State Regents exam in Waycross College history. She had been accepted to Valdosta State College (University) when her initial illness struck but, unfortunately, was never able to complete her college career.

She was a very active member of Elizabeth Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for more than 40 years. She played piano and directed Elizabeth’s Youth Choir until her health prevented her from doing so.

She was a faithful member of the Clinch County chapter of the NAACP and actively served in the Clinch County Love-In-Action Ministry.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wallace Mincey Sr., her mother, Bertha Dawson-Mincey, two brothers, Warren Mincey, the Rev. Dr. Franklin D. Mincey Sr., and a nephew, Eric Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Rosa M. Mincey, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; two brothers, Darnell Mincey and Wallace D. Mincey II, both of Argyle; two nieces/adoptive daughters, Tawalla D. Mincey and Shandora L. Mincey, both of Summerville, S.C.; three nephews/adoptive sons, Dane D. Mincey, of Valdosta, F. David Mincey Jr. (Moneka), of Jesup, and Byron T. Mincey, of Macon; one great-nephew, Kareem D. Peart, of Summerville, S.C.; two great-nieces, Mikayla Mincey and Melody Mincey, both of Jesup; two loving and dedicated sisters-in-law, Brenda C. Mincey, of Argyle, and Schenesia A. Barfield, of Waycross; three aunts, Alice Mincey, of Sacramento, Calif., Frankie Dawson, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Lillie M. Mincey, of Argyle; and a host of loving cousins and friends.

A funeral will be held at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Argyle on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Pine Forest Cemetery in Homerville.

Fluker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sara Davis Young

A funeral for Sara Carolyn Davis Young was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. David White officiating. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Les Evans, Mike Hurst, Rex McEuea, Rob McNease, Tommy Sweeney and James Twiggs.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the John Wesley Sunday School Class, Delta Kappa Gamma and Georgia Retired Educators Association.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Charles Larry Brown Sr.

A funeral for Charles Larry Brown Sr. was held Wednesday morning at Full Gospel Apostolic Church of God with Tim Brookshire and Shawn Yarbrough officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Michael Serfass, Allen Serfass, Joshua Brown, Devin Brown, Hunter Brown, Jacob Carter, Jacob Miller and Robert Weiss.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Betty Lou Howell

A funeral for Betty Lou Howell was held Wednesday afternoon at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Carson and Joey Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Eric Baldwin, Andy Howell, Bobby Howell, Danny Howell, Jr., Donnie Howell Jr. and Trey Johnson.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Hilda Thompson Carter

A funeral for Hilda Y. Thompson Carter was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joey Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cole Carter, Wyatt Carter, Willis Griffin, Stephen Ledford, Glenn Wyatt and Roger Wyatt.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.