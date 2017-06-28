June 28, 2017

Carol Jean Cason Farr

Carol Jean Cason Farr passed away peacefully in her home Monday (June 26, 2017) surrounded by her loved ones.

Born Nov. 22, 1928, she was the youngest of eight children born to Joseph Benjamin Cason Sr. and Fredda Harbin Cason, and remained a lifelong resident of Waycross.

A remarkable, intelligent woman, Mrs. Farr graduated at 15 years old as valedictorian of her high school class and attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville on scholarship. She double-majored in political science and library science with a minor in Spanish and Latin, and was recognized as a “Who’s Who” in American Universities.

Following college, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked for the State Department in the United States War Effort. It was during this time that her enduring courtship with George W. Farr Sr. became more serious, and on June 10, 1951, they were married in Waycross.

Mr. and Mrs. Farr settled in their hometown where they raised a family of six children, and in 1977, she was recognized by the Waycross Journal-Herald as “Mother of the Year.” Their house has always been full of love and laughter, and their door always open to friends and family.

Following their marriage, Mrs. Farr joined First Presbyterian Church of Waycross, of which Mr. Farr has been a lifetime member. She quickly became involved as a member of the choir and later a volunteer in the church nursery. She also taught Sunday School classes and was a member of the Presbyterian Women. She also served as an Elder of the church.

Together, Mr. and Mrs. Farr opened their first business, Farr’s Bargain House, in 1952, which later became Farr’s Fine Furniture, a successful furniture store relocated in 1974 to the current location on the Waycross-Blackshear Highway. Mrs. Farr managed the store for more than 50 years while Mr. Farr managed their other business, Farr’s Discount House.

The furniture store is still in operation and run by their two eldest sons, and she was still going to the store regularly until April when her illness kept her home.

Even with her busy schedule as a mother of six and managing her business, Mrs. Farr never forgot the lessons of selflessness and charity instilled by her parents. In 1984, she was instrumental in the founding of the Magnolia House in Waycross, whose mission is to provide safe shelter and support to victims of domestic violence and their children.

She served as secretary of the board for more than 20 years and treasurer of the board for four years. She has been bestowed with several awards and recognitions from Magnolia House. To honor her work, the Waycross Area Shelter for Abused Persons, Inc., established the Carol Farr Community Service Award to recognize those in the community who have dedicated time and/or service to Magnolia House.

She also was a member of several other humanitarian organizations, and she regularly donated to funds such as Smile Train, to aid others in need. Along with her siblings, Mrs. Farr established the Joe and Fredda Cason Scholarship Fund at Waycross College.

In 2000, she received the Morris Jacobson Brotherhood award for her outstanding achievement in community relations and brotherhood. Mrs. Farr was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will forever be remembered for her selflessness and devotion to her family and community. In her final act of selflessness, Mrs. Farr’s body has been donated per her request to the Medical College of Georgia.

Mrs. Farr was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph B. and Fredda H. Cason, her siblings, Keren Cason, Doris Cason Williams, Nelda Cason Drinkwater, Joseph B. Cason Jr., Montine Cason Drupiewski, Frances Cason Butler and Richard Cason.

Her legacy of love is continued by her husband of 66 years, George W. Farr Sr., of Waycross; and her six children Keren Elisabeth Vega (Alex), of Valdosta, Remley Eugene Farr (Tammy), of Blackshear, Julia Carol Wurst (John), of Glen St. Mary, Fla., George Washington Farr (Pamela), of Blackshear, Fredda Cason Burton (Mike), of Cleveland, Tenn., and Harbin Clifton Farr (Roxanne), of Blackshear; as well as 13 grandchildren, Sean Vega, Molly Jacobs (Ben), Remley “Rem” Farr Jr., Erin Wurst, Sarah Spicer (Kevin), George Farr III (Emily), Brian Burton, Mark Burton, John Burton, Ben Burton, Garrett Farr, Cason Farr, Nicole Farr; and one great-granddaughter, Isabel Kate Farr; three sisters-in-law, Leila Wachtel, of New Orleans, La., Hazel Cason, of Waycross, Irene Cason, of Lutz, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Waycross. The family will receive friends Saturday in the church fellowship hall beginning at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to Magnolia House, P.O. Box 1824, Waycross, Ga. 31502; First Presbyterian Church of Waycross, 601 Hill St., Waycross, Ga. 31501; to the James M. Dye Foundation, Attention: Joe and Fredda Cason Scholarship, 2001 South Georgia Parkway, Waycross, Ga. 31503; or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lavon S. Boatright

Lavon Shuman Boatright, 78, peacefully entered the arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday (June 25, 2017) at her home in Lilburn.

She was a native of Waycross, and was married to the late James Thomas Boatright Sr., also a native of Waycross.

She enjoyed traveling and was blessed with a green thumb along with a love for gardening. She had a humorous side that she often shared with her family and close friends.

Her faith in the Lord never wavered. No matter the path in which life took her, she walked down it knowing Jesus was right by her side. May her life be celebrated and remembered by all those who were lucky enough to encounter her kindness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Molly Shuman, of Waycross, her beloved husband, James Thomas Boatright Sr., of Lilburn, her oldest child, Cynthia Castleberry, of Hixson, Tenn., and her brother, Lowell Shuman (Sandra), of Waycross.

She is survived by three sons, James T. Boatright Jr., of Lilburn, Allen B. Boatright (Angela), of Snellville, and Michael D. Boatright (Karen), of Oxford; her adored grandchildren, Lindsay Rutland (Geoffrey), James T. Boatright III (Victoria), David Boatright, Ben Boatright, Brittany Boatright, “MJ” Boatright; great-grandchildren, Reece, Addie and Mae Rutland; siblings, Larry Shuman (Sue), of Jesup, Linda Faye Edwards (Talmadge), of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gwendolyn Merck

Gwendolyn Keefe Merck, 92, died Tuesday evening (June 27, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Johnny Paul Miller

Johnny Paul Miller, 63, of Waycross died Tuesday morning (June 27, 2017) at UF Health Systems in Jacksonville, Fla. after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Paul Edward Ruble

Paul Edward Ruble passed away March 23, 2017. He was born June 10, 1927 in Patricksburg, Ind., to the late Winfield and Dorothy Ruble. He was the eldest child of five.

His father worked for the Monon Railroad and so Paul’s love of all things relating to trains began in boyhood. He also loved to read.

He was a third generation Nazarene and lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene. In 1978 he, his wife and daughter became charter members of what was to become Emmanuel Church of The Nazarene in Orlando, Fla. He and his family were instrumental in helping build the new church.

He began dating Barbara Cantrell in 1951 after attending a Christmas play at church. They began going steady before going back to college and then became engaged in June 1952.

They were married Sept. 8, 1953 at Central Church of the Nazarene in Orlando, Fla. Paul and Barbara enjoyed 36 years of marriage until her death in 1989.

He is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene Academy and attended Olivet Nazarene University in Kankakee, Ill. He served in the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. He retired from Martin Marietta Aerospace Corporation (n/k/a Lockheed Martin). He also worked for a short period of time in construction of the Contemporary Hotel at Walt Disney World.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ruble, and infant son, Douglas Paul Ruble, and his sisters, Mary Smith and Joan Butler.

Survivors include an only daughter, Angela Voelker (husband, Stephen Voelker, deceased) of Texas; adopted daughter, Joy Lee Chang (Andy) of Taiwan; three grandsons, Robert A. Voelker, of Texas, Stephen D. Voelker, of Texas, and Alexander Change (Rain Fish), of Taiwan; two granddaughters, Andrea Chang, of Japan, and Antoinette Chang Cho (Justin), of New York; two great-grandsons; two sisters, Loretta Zimmerman (Ron), of Florida, and Lois Chaney, of Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wanda Griffis Pope

A funeral for Wanda Griffis Pope was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Inman officiating.

Burial followed in Camp Branch Providence Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Donald Crumbley Sr., Donald Crumbley Jr., Daryl Ray Griffis, Dustin Pierce, Derrick Smith and Vernell Smith.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.