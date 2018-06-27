June 27, 2018

Archie N. Jones Jr.

Archie N. “Scooter” Jones Jr., 59, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday (June 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a brief illness.

He was born in Northridge, Calif., to Archie N. Jones Sr. and Faye Fletcher Jones. He was raised in Tampa, Fla., and moved to Georgia in 1982.

He loved Jesus, his family and working on motorcycles. He enjoyed being outdoors when able. He loved to talk and share his stories and will forever be remembered as a humble and kind man.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Linda E. Jones, of Waycross; three daughters, Mandy Jones, of Waycross, Heather Lopez (husband, Stanley), of Augusta, Crissy Jones, of Tampa, Fla.; one son, Jamie Williams (wife, Jennifer), of Melbourne, Fla.; two grandsons, Andrew Lopez and Aiden Lopez; five granddaughters, Destinee Sanchez, Erin Williams, Abby Williams, Emma Williams, Amelia Williams; his parents, Norris and Faye Jones; three brothers, Tim Jones (wife, April), Neil Jones (wife, Arlene), Jon Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Pebble Hill Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Lions Camp for the Blind, 5626 Laura Walker Road, Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Marian J. Register

BLACKSHEAR — Marian Jeannine Register, 79, passed away Monday (June 25, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Center, Waycross following an extended illness.

She was born April 13, 1939 in Echols County, to the late Charlie Sirmans and Frankie Johnson Sirmans. She and her husband owned the Texaco Station in Fargo for many years.

She was a member of Fargo Church of God and was preceded in death by her husband, Bernice Register, and one brother, Billy Ray Sirmans.

Survivors are one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Christy Register, of Blackshear; one daughter, Carlene Rae, of Fargo; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jesse and Kathyleen Shirley, of Calhoun, and Marvin and Melissa Shirley, Waycross; three grandchildren, Abby Bennett, Makenzie Bennett and Dewayne Willis; special nieces and nephews, Brett Shirley, Mari Shirley, Billy Sirmans, Kristy and Michael Smart; several other nieces and nephews and relatives.

A memorial services will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Roundtree Funeral Home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the services.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Myra Marie Musgrove

A funeral for Myra Marie Merritt Musgrove was held Tuesday morning at Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy with Bishop Billy Adams, the Rev. Dannie Hix and the Rev. Billy Musgrove officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Green Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Wayne Lindsey, Casey Merritt, Michael Merritt, Jimmy Morgan, Brandon Musgrove and Tony Musgrove.

Honorary pallbearers were Dorman Bennett, Dallas Lindsey, Glenn Lindsey, Buddy Musgrove and Roger Prevatt.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mozelle Jones

Mozelle Jones, 82, died Monday (June 25, 2018)

Arrangements are pending according to Lamb’s International Funeral Home, (706) 940-0744.