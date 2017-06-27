June 27, 2017

Carol Jean Cason Farr

Carol Jean Cason Farr, 88, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (June 26, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Barbara Young Darsey

Barbara Young Darsey, 64, was found dead Sunday morning (June 25, 2017) at her residence in Manor.

A native of Ware County, she was formerly employed as a receptionist for doctor’s offices, and she mostly helped her husband in the meat market business.

She was a member of Zenith Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Leon “J.L.” Young, her husband, DeNean Darsey, one brother, Robert Young, and one sister, Jean Hancock.

Survivors include three sons, Randall Darsey (Deana), Michael Darsey (Cindy) and Chad Darsey (Suzanne), all of Jacksonville, Fla.; six grandchildren, Simone and Marcus Darsey, Jennifer and Michael Darsey, Jacob Darsey and Alexis Carr; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Aaliyah Carr; her mother, Alice Jean Corbitt Young, of Manor; one brother, Jimmy Young (Harriet), of Manor; two sisters, Mary Ann Hampton (Danny), of Waycross, and Sandra Morgan (Stanley) of Manor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Zenith Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Betty Claire Crews

Betty Claire Crews, 77, of Waycross, died Monday morning (June 26, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born in Florence, S.C. to the late Samuel Alton Ard and Lessie Marie Ard.

She made Waycross her home for the majority of her life. She worked as a waitress at Shoney’s for many years and also part-time as a cashier for Flash Foods.

She was a former member of Crawford Street Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and crocheting. More than anything she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Robert Wilson and Ronald Wilson, a sister, Catherine Virginia Ard Schuyle, and a brother, Allen Wesley Ard.

She is survived by her husband, Clifton Crews, of Waycross; two children, Deborah Barnhill, of Waycross, Tyler Crews, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Derrick Dixon, Darin Dixon, Justin Wilson, Jacob Bailey, Ashley Wilson, Jayden Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Chandler Wilson, Ashton Wilson and Matthew Mixon; a sister, Aaron Ard, of Waco, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Toney Jerome Sharpe

Toney Jerome Sharpe, 68, of Baxley, passed away Monday (June 26, 2017) at his residence.

He was born June 19, 1949 in Appling County to the late LeRoy Sharpe and the late Bonnie Virginia Sellers Sharpe.

He was a carpenter by trade, an avid guitarist and was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church.

He worked as a group leader and unit director at the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home and director of maintenance at Baptist Village. He retired as general manager of South Georgia Equipment.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, David Sharpe and Randy Sharpe.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Dell Sharpe, of Baxley; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Rob Hinnant, of Vidalia; son and daughter-in-law, Toney James “Jamie” and Brandi Sharpe, of Baxley; sisters, Joan (Barry) Crosby, of Baxley, June (Jimmy) Sellers, of Graham, and Lynn (Alan) Opdyke, of Atlanta; brothers, Dan Sharpe and Van Sharpe, both of Baxley; sister-in-law, Pearl Sharpe, of Hazlehurst; grandchildren, Kristin, Bri Anna and Taylor Sharpe, Lauren Hinnant, Jaylie and Bree Clance; great-grandchildren, Gavyn Treat and Braylee Sharpe; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Spring Branch Baptist Church. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow in Oak View Cemetery

The Rev. Bryan Gill and the Rev. Mike Brown will officiate.

Active pallbearers are Carroll White, Danny Sharpe, Earnest Ansley, Brian Brannen, Brandon Herndon, Taylor Sharpe, Scotty Turner, Allen Turner, Jason Ansley, Daniel Ansley, Andy Arnold and Dusty Arnold.

Honorary pallbearers are all friends in attendance.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Swain Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.