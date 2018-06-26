June 26, 2018

Betty Lou Howell

Betty Lou Howell, 79, died Sunday afternoon (June 24, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

She was born in Brantley County but had lived in Waycross most of her life. She was a retired bus driver for the Ware County Board of Education and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Jasper Dubose and Lonnie Dowling Dubose. She was married to the late George Lloyd Howell and also was preceded in death by two sons, George “Eddie” Howell Sr. and Charles Howell, a grandson, Justin William Howell, a daughter-in-law, Connie Howell, and a special sister-in-law, Vernell Howell.

She is survived by three daughters, Nell Gill (Everett), of Waycross, Cathy Downing (Willie) of Waycross, and Tammy Howell (Kevin), of Waycross; four sons, Richard Howell (Mary), of Waycross, Donnie Howell (Beth) of Blackshear, Danny Howell (Carol), of St. Marys, and Paul Howell, of Hoboken; 27 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Vannie Cady (Earl), of Waycross; a brother, J.M. Dubose, of Blackshear; and a sister-in-law, Doris Brantley (Billy), of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Hilda Thompson Carter

Hilda Y. Thompson Carter, 75, died Sunday afternoon (June 24, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was a native of Lowndes County, but lived most of her life in Ware County. She was the daughter of the late Henry J. Thompson and Mary Sally Peavey Thompson. She was also preceded in death by a sister and four brothers.

She was a member of Woodard Chapel Congregational Methodist Church. She retired as the dietician with Riverside Nursing Home (now Harborview Satilla) after many years of service, and later retired as a cashier with Kroger after many years of service.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Jake M. Carter Sr., of Waycross; a daughter, Kathy Griffin (husband, Willis), of Leesburg; a son, Jake M. Carter Jr. (wife, Christina), of Waycross; four grandchildren, Samantha Pearce (husband, Matthew), of Leesburg, Kelly Griffin, of Atlanta, Amber Ledford (husband, Stephen), of Waycross, and Katie Carter, of Waycross; six great-grandchildren, Griffin Pearce, Riley Pearce, Matthew Carter, Kaleigh Carter, Olivia Ledford and Jacob Ledford; sisters-in-law, Mae Thompson, of Waycross, Loretta Thompson, of Middleburg, Fla., Mary Thompson, of Jacksonville, Fla., Bobbie Wyatt, of Brantley County, and Dolly Carter, of Racepond; a brother-in-law, Wiley Carter (wife, Rose), of Racepond; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends, Bucky and Sandy Harrell and Oscar and Carolyn Todd.

A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

John Wesley King

John Wesley King, 41, of Hoboken, passed away Saturday (June 23, 2018) at his sister’s residence.

Born in Waycross, he was the son of Harold King and Cheryl Riggins King.

He worked many years in telecommunications with Blue Stream Professionals. He was a deacon and the sound man at Hoboken Baptist Church. He played the mandolin and enjoyed singing, cars and was a faithful father.

Survivors include his wife, Amanda King, of Hoboken; two sons, Aubrey King and Zebulan King, both of Hoboken; one daughter, Allie King, of Hoboken; his parents, Harold King and Cheryl King Riggins, of Hoboken; one brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Timothy King (Becky), of Hoboken; and one sister and brother-in-law, Joy Wescott (Roger), of Hoboken; several other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Hoboken Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Glosson officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Josh Griffin, Aaron Lee, Joseph King, Joel Thomas, Ethan Thomas and Michael Thomas.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Ned Gordon

Ned Gordon, formerly of Waycross, the brother of Jaudon Gordon and Bonnie Ruth Virgil, died Saturday (June 23, 2018) at his residence in Newark, N.J.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker funeral Home.

Archie ‘Scooter’ Jones

Archie Norris “Scooter” Jones Jr., 59, of Waycross, died early Tuesday morning (June 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced late by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.