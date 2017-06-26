June 26, 2017

Henry Davis Jr.

Henry “Geech” Davis Jr. died Wednesday (June 21, 2017) at the Arbor View Satilla Nursing Home following an extended illness.

He was a native of Claxton but lived in Waycross for many years. He’s the son of the late Henry and Ola Davis.

He is survived by several brothers and sisters, several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and a host of friends.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Welch& Brinkley Mortuary.

Franklin Geiger

Franklin Geiger, 83, of Hilliard, Fla., passed away Friday (June 23, 2017).

He was born Sept. 22, 1933 to the late Willie Hansford Geiger and Ruby Rebecca Davis Geiger Crews. He proudly served the Florida Highway Patrol for 32 years, retiring as captain. He was known as “Chief” to his trooper family.

He loved the Lord and would witness to anyone who would listen. He served faithfully as a deacon at Cedar Creek Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Boulougne.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gerald “Jerry” Franklin Geiger.

He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Wyvonne “Liz” Geiger; two sons, Rick (Kathy) Geiger, of Rockmart, Ga., and Danny (Kath) Geiger, of Jacksonville, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Amanda Geiger, Jeremy Geiger, Jana (Chris) Ellis, Stacy (Chadd) Wilson, Crissie Geiger, Lee Mock, Dustin (Megan) Mock, Jason Geiger, Deanna Arawood; and a number of great-grandchildren and other relatives.

The funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Boulougne with the Rev. John Montgomery and the Rev. Greg Jones officiating.

Burial will be in Buford Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Armour Hill Jr.

Armour Hill Jr., 74, of 1888 Cannon St., Atlanta, formerly of Hoboken, passed away Saturday (June 24, 2017) at Harbor Grace Hospital of Atlanta with loved ones at his bedside.

He was married to Carnette Harris Hill and was the father of two sons and five daughters.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his sister, Eloise Hill Wesley, 5507 Murdock Drive, Blackshear.

The service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Blackshear. A complete list of survivors will be announced later by the Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc. of Blackshear.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Patrick Wainright

NAHUNTA — Patrick Harry Wainright, 60, of Nahunta, passed away Saturday afternoon (June 24, 2017) at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick after a brief illness.

Born in Waycross, he was the son of Perry and Annie Laura O’Neal Wainright. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Andy Stringer and Mike Wainright.

He was a machinist who loved working and building things with his hands. He was a member of Trophy Ridge Hunting Club and loved hunting, fishing, gardening, working in his yard and cooking on the smoker. Also he loved playing with his grandkids and being with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Lydia Lee Wainright, of Nahunta; his son, Patrick Wainright, of Nahunta; a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Shawn Heath, of Guyton; two grandchildren, Cameron Wainright, of Hortense, and Kaytee Bauer, of Guyton; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Johnny and Lisa Wainright and Jerry Wainright, all of Nahunta; a sister and brother-in-law, Annette and John Davis, of Nahunta; and also several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Frye Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Wainright officiating.

Burial will follow in Knox Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jason Highsmith, Roy Highsmith Jr., Josh Wainright, Ray Smith, Rob O’Neal and Aaron Hall.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Trophy Ridge Hunting Club. Pallbearers are asked to be at the funeral home Tuesday by 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Wanda Griffis Pope

Wanda Griffis Pope, 69, died early Sunday morning (June 25, 2017) at Harborview of Pierce County after an extended illness.

A native of Clinch County, she was formerly employed by Jimbo’s Barbecue and Standard Container (Brockway) in Homerville. She attended Assembly Lighthouse in Homerville and Argyle Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rubin “Bill” Griffis and Juanita V. Royals, and her husband, Jodie Pope.

Survivors include 10 siblings, Darlene Rouse, of Lakeland, Anita Pruitt, of Lakeland, Buddy Royals, of Perry, Fla., Doodle Griffis, of Argyle, Teresa Smith, of Homerville, Deryl Griffis, of Argyle, Billie Sue Godwin, of Waycross, Ricky Griffis, of Homerville, Penny Crumbley, of Waycross, and Robin Griffis, of Argyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Camp Branch Providence Cemetery in Manor.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Deborah M. Thornton

Deborah Moody Thornton, 64, of Waycross died Saturday morning (June 24, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late John Ray Moody and Sarah Ruth Seabolt Moody. She made Waycross her home for the majority of her life.

She worked 35 years as a lab technician in the bacteria department for Mayo Clinic Health System. She was a former member of the Red Hat Society, Hebardville Baptist Church and most currently was a member of White Hall Baptist Church. She loved to fish, camp and spend any time she could with her family.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Danny Lewis Thornton, of Waycross; her daughter, Shannon Sharp (David), of Blackshear; her son, Kyle Pearson (India), of Bradenton, Fla.; a step-daughter, Tisha McDonald (Joey), of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Hayden Pearson, Ashley McDonald, Carrie “Duck” McDonald; a sister, Raydeena Swain (Don), of Moody, Ala.; and numerous other relatives.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara Young Darsey

Barbara Young Darsey, 64, was found dead Sunday morning (June 25, 2017) at her residence in Manor.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Lavon S. Boatright

Lavon Shuman Boatright, 78, of Lilburn, died Sunday (June 25, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

William Andy Kearson

A funeral for William “Andy” Andrew Kearson took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David White officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery with military rites performed.

Serving as pallbearers were Chuck Moore, Al Swain, Andy Hendrix, Phillip Kearson, Lamar Kearson and Chris Kearson.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Carolyn D. Dubose

A funeral for Carolyn Elizabeth Duncan Dubose took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Tuten and Jay Martin officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Jeremy Thomas, Hunter Griffin, Adam Krajewski, Frank Dubose, Bobby Padgett and Wynile Walls.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Larry Gene Morris

A funeral for Larry Gene Morris was held Saturday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Richardson officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ricky Crews, Dustin Crews, Joby Crews, Romie Dowling, Tim Nettles and Ryan Shields.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.