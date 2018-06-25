June 25, 2018

Charles Larry Brown Sr.

Charles Larry Brown Sr., 69, of Waycross, died Friday evening (June 22, 2018) at his residence after a short illness.

He was born in Winter Haven, Fla. to the late Charles Colon Brown and Mildred Butler Brown. He lived in Waycross most of his life.

He retired from Champion International after 31 years of service. He was a member of the Machinists Union and of Full Gospel Apostolic Church of God.

He was an avid Georgia Bulldog football fan and loved to watch wrestling on TV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Charles L. Brown Jr. and James Wendell Brown.

Survivors include two daughters, Carla Serfass (husband, Kevin), of Blackshear, Renee Carter (husband James Jr.), of Waycross, two sons, Larry Keith Brown (wife, Tammy), of Waycross, Charles David Brown (wife, Ginger), of Waycross, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one brother, James T. Brown (wife, Nadine), of Lebanon, Tenn., several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at Full Gospel Apostolic Church of God.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sara Carolyn D. Young

Sara Carolyn Davis Young, 82, died Saturday morning (June 23, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was a native of Baxley who lived most of her life in Waycross. In 1956, she graduated from Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. She retired from the Ware County School System as a teacher of home education, arts and science after more than 40 years.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling Davis and Belle Johnson Davis, and her husband, Daniel Wesley Young Sr.

Survivors include one son, Daniel Wesley Young Jr. (Jamie), of Jacksonville, Fla., three grandchildren, Sara Kaitlyn Young, of Waycross, and Madison Jade Daniels (Joey) and Michael Spurlock (Melissa), both of Folkston, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

The John Wesley Sunday School Class, Delta Kappa Gamma and Georgia Retired Educators Association are asked to meet 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Myra Merritt Musgrove

Myra Marie Merritt Musgrove, 63, died Sunday morning (June 24, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was a native of Clinch County who lived most of her life in Ware County. In 1972, she graduated from Ware County High School.

She retired from the Ware County High School lunchroom staff, but, more importantly, she was a devoted and loving pastor’s wife, homemaker and seamstress.

She was a member of Homeland Church of God of Prophecy.

She was the daughter of the late Jody R. Merritt Sr. and Della Mae Thornton Merritt.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, the Rev. Chester Lee Musgrove, of Millwood; four children, Jonathan Musgrove (Gina), of Edmond, Okla., Christy Youngblood (Tony), of Millwood, Roxanne Hutchison (Chris), of Nicholls, and Sylvia Johnson (Joseph), of Valdosta; 12 grandchildren, Nathan and Colby Musgrove, Tom and Kayla Youngblood, McKay and NiCole Youngblood, Maddie, Abigail, Ella and Elizabeth Hutchison, Michael and Will Johnson; four step-great-grandchildren, Kassidy and JayCee Clement, Lane and Belle Youngblood; three siblings, Jody R. Merritt Jr. (Lena), of Millwood, Danny Merritt (Patricia), of Millwood, and Jane Linsey (Eddie), of Axson; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in Mt. Green Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

‘Bud’ Frankenthaler Jr.

Stanley Edward “Bud” Frankenthaler Jr., 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (June 19, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Healthcare System in Brunswick.

He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Boyd Frankenthaler, his parents, Stanley Edward and Jeannette Tuchler Frankenthaler, and a niece, Caitlin Georgia Schmidt (Eligio).

He was born May 10, 1933 in Brooklyn, N.Y. He attended South Side High School in Rockville Centre, N.Y., and Hofstra College in Hempstead, N.Y., where, in 1955, he earned a BA in business administration.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served both in the U.S. and Germany and was a captain in the 58th Mechanized Division. After leaving the military, he worked for AT&T and then McGraw-Hill Publishers. He left McGraw-Hill after buying a Safari Campground in Savannah.

Starting a new venture, he became owner of Dr. Bully’s Restaurant in Hinesville. After retiring from the restaurant, he started Security Designs Systems, working until just days before he passed away.

He was active in many community and charitable organizations, including the local and state Republican Party, Chamber of Commerce, Jesup Presbyterian Church and the Humane Society, just to name a few.

He was also an Eagle Scout and a lifetime member of Mensa International.

He was an avid triathlon competitor, winning trophies in several local competitions and medals in state and national Senior Games. In 1996, he was selected to be a torchbearer for the Olympic Games in Atlanta.

He enjoyed family reunions and made sure not to miss any. He was loved and will be missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Rozier Frankenthaler; his children, Debbie Lee Gaskin and Stanley Edward Frankenthaler III (Laura); his granddaughters, Jaynie and Kate Gaskin, Danielle and Brianne Husisian, Chloe Ferguson; great-grandson, Tyler; siblings, James Robert Frankenthaler (Ethel) and his much younger sister, Jan Margaret Schmidt (John); nieces and nephews, Louis (Anat), Michael (Marci), Douglas (Michelle), Evan (Amy) and Gillian (Steve); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service was held at Jesup Presbyterian Church on Friday and at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel in Hinesville on Saturday.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Jesup Presbyterian Church, 297 South Brunswick St., Jesup, Ga. 31546.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com

Peter Hewett

Peter Hewett, 51, a native of Australia and current resident of Waycross, died Sunday morning (June 24, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Betty Dubose Howell

Betty L. Dubose Howell, 79, died suddenly Sunday afternoon (June 24, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Christine D. Bacon

A celebration of life for Christine D. Bacon took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with scripture by Mary Johnson, prayer by Dr. James Dopson and eulogy by Pastor Curtis Ehmann.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Antoine White, Joshua Bacon, Craig Harris, Joshua Dopson, Jason Dopson and Gegory Pulley.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Clara Virginia O’Steen

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Clara Virginia Cason O’Steen, 83, was held Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Greg Baker, Dr. Matthew O’Steen, Steve Butler, John Lee, Doys O’Steen and Dr. Keith Pittman.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.