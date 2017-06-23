June 24, 2017

Johnny L. Stafford

Johnny L. Stafford, 84, of Folkston, died Friday morning (June 23, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Jacksonville, Fla., after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

Randy C. O’Berry

Randy C. O’Berry, 58, died Wednesday evening (June 21, 2017) at his residence in Hilliard, Fla., after an extended illness.

He was born in Ware County to the late Franklin O’Berry and Carrie Frances Davis O’Berry.

He was formerly employed as a truck driver and was a member of River Road Baptist Church in Hilliard, Fla.

Survivors include his wife, Lola Stanton O’Berry, of Hilliard, Fla.; five children, Kayla Lane (Chet), George Register (Bree), Cole O’Berry (Brandi), Emma Vendamere and Kaylin Ratliff (Dalton); five grandchildren, Kameron Lane, Layla Lane, Allie Register, Cameron Ratliff and Gannon Ratliff; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at River Road Baptist Church in Hilliard, Fla. Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com